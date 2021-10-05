ODA names Lauren Henderson Deputy Director

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Henderson as Deputy Director, effective September 29, 2021.

“I can’t think of a better person for the position,” said ODA Director Alexis Taylor. “He is a personable, proven leader and creative problem solver who can function strategically in the most challenging situations. I am confident Lauren will continue to provide ODA with strong leadership and stability during this time of transition.”

Henderson takes over for Lisa Hanson, long-time ODA Deputy Director. Governor Brown named Hanson Director of the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board last week.

Henderson has a long history with ODA. Before he was appointed Deputy Director, he had served as ODA’s Assistant Director since September 2006. As Assistant Director, he served as the agency’s Chief Financial Officer and oversaw multiple ODA programs, including Food Safety, Animal Health, Weights and Measures, Internal Services, and Administrative Support functions.

Under the leadership of 4 ODA Directors Henderson climbed the ranks, joining the agency in 1999 as the administrator for ODA’s Administrative Services Division. Before coming to ODA, he worked at the Oregon State Hospital, serving in various roles of responsibility.

Lauren is a lifelong Oregonian, born and raised in Madras, a rural agricultural community in Central Oregon. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University (formerly WOSC) and has 35 years of experience working in state government.