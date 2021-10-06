Sovereign-backed fund accelerates global growth of NZ cryptocurrency firm

An immediate priority is Indonesia and the growth potential in this market has been backed by Indonesia- based GDP Venture, a prominent Venture Capital firm

The calibre of institutional investors demonstrates confidence in the role of crypto and is an endorsement of the global growth potential of Easy Crypto.” — Janine Grainger - Easy Crypto CEO and co-founder

NEW ZEALAND, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Sovereign-backed and ethical pension funds in New Zealand have given strong vote of confidence to cryptocurrency infrastructure as Easy Crypto closes landmark US$12 million (240 Bitcoin) funding round.

● The calibre of institutional investors demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem and endorses Easy Crypto’s global growth potential.

● Funding is led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital, and investors include ethical pension fund, Pathfinder, and Indonesia-based GDP Venture.

● Easy Crypto already has a foothold in South Africa, Australia, Philippines, New Zealand and Brazil with plans for rapid expansion into new markets, including Southeast Asia.

New Zealand firm Easy Crypto announced today it has closed a US$12 million (240 Bitcoin) funding round, led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital.

The funding will further accelerate Easy Crypto’s global expansion into new customer markets.

This Series A is understood to be the largest first funding round completed by any New Zealand firm, with no prior angel or seed capital raised by Easy Crypto. The round was oversubscribed by fifty percent. Further investment, in excess of US$7 million (142 Bitcoin), has already been indicated by large blockchain fund managers for a subsequent Series A+.

Easy Crypto CEO, Janine Grainger, said the successful Series A round is a key milestone for both Easy Crypto and the future of the cryptocurrency sector.

“The calibre of institutional investors demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem. The level of interest is an endorsement of the global growth potential of Easy Crypto,” she said.

The Series A was led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital, with investment from leading ethical pension provider, Pathfinder and Indonesia-based GDP Venture. Other investors include US-based Hutt Capital and Seven Peaks Ventures and New Zealand based Icehouse Ventures and Even Capital.

Easy Crypto is a retail platform enabling customers to buy, sell and trade over 150 cryptocurrencies. Founded three years ago by siblings Janine and Alan Grainger, the firm has experienced rapid growth, recording over US$750 million (1,500 Bitcoin) in sales, with platform user numbers multiplying almost five times over the past 12-months.

Adrien Gheur, Founding Partner of Nuance Capital said; “There is increasing global evidence of the adoption of crypto-assets & blockchain as a mainstream form of trade, payments and exchange. The number of global crypto users is expected to grow 80% per annum in the next three years”.

“Easy Crypto is a New Zealand based business helping to remove barriers to financial products for people all over the world. This aligns with our strategy to invest in deep technology that provides smart, scalable solutions to global problems” he said.

Easy Crypto already has a foothold in South Africa, Australia, Philippines, New Zealand and Brazil and has plans to continue its rapid expansion into Southeast Asia,

An immediate priority is Indonesia and the growth potential in this market has been backed by Indonesia- based GDP Venture, a prominent Venture Capital firm.

On Lee, CTO of GDP Venture said, “Millions of Indonesians own cryptocurrency now. Easy Crypto simplifies the cryptocurrency buying and selling process. We are excited to partner with Nuance and Easy Crypto to help open the Indonesian market for them.”

John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder KiwiSaver, New Zealand’s leading ethical pension provider says, “We’re confident in the commercial potential of crypto infrastructure as a strategic addition to the Pathfinder portfolio. Easy Crypto has quickly established itself as a leader in the sector and we’re excited to play an important role in this next stage”.

“Janine exemplifies what we look for in founders. She is driving rapid expansion for the business and has a leading role in the progress and regulation of the cryptocurrency sector”, he said.

Janine Grainger finishes, “This is just the beginning. We’re excited about the next stage of explosive growth into new markets