Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 5, 2021

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through October 30, 2021 for three seats on the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board.

Producers that grow and sell corn in Districts 4, 8, and 9 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. These districts include:

District 4: Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia counties

District 8: Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties

District 9: Green and Rock counties

DATCP will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one prior to November 1, 2021. To request a form, contact Debbie Gegare, DATCP market orders program coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.

You must sign, notarize, and postmark the nomination form by November 1, 2021, and include the signatures of five eligible corn growers other than the nominee. Mail completed forms to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election from December 15, 2021 through January 15, 2022. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2022.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

