TempStars CEO Dr. James Younger Adopts Perspective of Hygienists and Dental Assistants in Oral Health Magazine Article
The article is emblematic of TempStars’ commitment to bringing together the communities of dental hygienists, assistants and dental practice owners/managers.
Everyone in the dental field is aware dental hygienists and assistants are a critical component to a successful dental office.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the founder and CEO of TempStars, North America’s largest and #1 rated dental temping and hiring service, has authored another piece for Oral Health Group, Canada’s leading magazine for the dental industry - this time for Oral Hygiene, the leading publication for Dental Hygienists in Canada.
Dr. Younger co-wrote “Great Temping Expectations; Make Your Temporary Time at a Practice Count” with Fiona Mattrasingh, a Registered Dental Hygienist and founder of @mouthboxx, a popular account on Instagram for the dental industry, focusing on success in the dental hygiene profession (https://www.instagram.com/mouthboxx/?hl=en).
The article is emblematic of TempStars’ commitment to bringing together the communities of dental hygienists, assistants and dental practice owners/managers. The company, for example, has set up scholarship programs at various colleges that graduate hygienists and dental assistants.
The latest such arrangement was announced last spring and involved Georgian College in Canada.
“I’ve been excited for the opportunity to support the Georgian College dental hygiene students and be an early inspiration as they begin their new journey,” Dr. Younger said at the time, “and equally thrilled to work with Fiona on such an insightful and helpful article to set dental hygienists up for success.”
He went on to add: “Everyone in the dental field is aware dental hygienists are a critical component to a successful dental office. Fiona and I wanted to create an article that speaks to the perspective of dental practice owners, managers and dental hygienists. Communication is the key to successful relationships, and Fiona and I wanted to offer a look at temping through a wide lens.”
That emphasis continued in the summer as TempStars expanded into the United States, focusing first on hygienists and dental assistants in the relevant markets before making the service available to dental offices.
“For dental professionals looking for temporary work, we empower them - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to support themselves and their families,” said Dr. Younger. “For those seeking their dream job, we provide dental job-seekers with an opportunity to find a great position and build a career at a top dental office.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 dental professional members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
