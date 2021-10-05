Exclusive Event - Vision Boutique Features Ray-Ban. You're Invited
October 5th / 6-8pm / 942 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Boutique is featuring Ray-Ban in partnership with the Old Town Merchant's & Residents Association in Chicago, Illinois for LiveWell Week. Celebrate eye health as we showcase the newest looks in Ray-Ban optical frames and sunglasses. Featuring the Classic Styles of Aviators, Wayfarers, and Clubmasters. It's time to find your perfect look!
This event kicks off from 6-8pm at Vision Boutique-Madison. This event is FREE and open to the public. Vision Boutique-Madison is located at 942 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607.
About Vision Boutique:
Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions at 6 locations in Illinois and Indiana.
A family-friendly brand, founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is patient-focused, with a team of highly-skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience.
Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Vision Boutique offers designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages!
Specializing in:
Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exams, Computer Vision Syndrome, RGP, and Myopia Control
Insurances Accepted:
Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, UHC, Always, Avesis, Eyemed, Kraff, Spectera, VCP, VSP, Superior / Davis Versant Health, NVA
Book an appointment at: https://vision-boutique.com/
marketing@vision-boutique.com
Or call: (773) 906-5725
Follow us on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_visionboutique/
Visit us on social media:
Marketing
Vision Boutique
+1 773-906-5725
email us here