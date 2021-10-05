Exclusive Event - Vision Boutique Features Ray-Ban. You're Invited

Trunk Show Featuring Ray-Ban at Vision Boutique Madison

October 5th / 6-8pm / 942 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Boutique is featuring Ray-Ban in partnership with the Old Town Merchant's & Residents Association in Chicago, Illinois for LiveWell Week. Celebrate eye health as we showcase the newest looks in Ray-Ban optical frames and sunglasses. Featuring the Classic Styles of Aviators, Wayfarers, and Clubmasters. It's time to find your perfect look!

This event kicks off from 6-8pm at Vision Boutique-Madison. This event is FREE and open to the public. Vision Boutique-Madison is located at 942 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607.

About Vision Boutique:
Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions at 6 locations in Illinois and Indiana.

A family-friendly brand, founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is patient-focused, with a team of highly-skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience.

Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Vision Boutique offers designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages!

Specializing in:
Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exams, Computer Vision Syndrome, RGP, and Myopia Control

Insurances Accepted:
Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, UHC, Always, Avesis, Eyemed, Kraff, Spectera, VCP, VSP, Superior / Davis Versant Health, NVA

