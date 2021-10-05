Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents “Behind the Lens: Shooting the Documentary” on September 13th

Go Behind the Camera with Award-winning Cinematographers about the Unique Creative Process Shooting Documentary films.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on October 13th with Cinematographers Matt Porwoll and Claudia Raschke with Moderator & Filmmaker Jeremey Workman.

Inside Episode XIV: Shooting Documentaries requires ample stores of patience and persistence. You have to make decisions quickly, often in very difficult environments, drawing only on your intuition and a keen sense of what the moment demands. Join us for a special conversation with Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning Cinematographer Claudia Raschke and Emmy award-winning cinematographer Matt Porwoll as they discuss their creative process of shooting the Documentary and how they captured some of the most breathtaking scenes in Documentary film. Acclaimed Documentary filmmaker and award-winning editor Jeremy Workman will help guide the conversation; as well as show examples of Claudia and Matt's work. This is a free online event where attendees will be able to ask questions live!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EDT/ 2:00 PM PDT on October 13th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

About Our Panelists:

Matt Porwoll is an Emmy® award-winning cinematographer based in New York. His work has screened theatrically, appeared on TV networks such as Discovery, Showtime, HBO, CNN, A&E, and PBS, as well as online outlets including Vogue, Glamour, Wired, Teen Vogue and W Magazine. Recently, Porwoll shot the film “Tigerland,” directed by Academy Award®-winner Ross Kauffman, that premiered in competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and garnered a 2020 Cinema Eye Honors nomination for Best Broadcast Cinematography. Porwoll also served as the series cinematographer on Showtime’s "The Trade: Season 1," a 5-part documentary series about the opioid epidemic. The feature documentary "Cartel Land," which Matt shot and co-produced, won Best Cinematography Awards at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, 2016 Cinema Eye Honors and 2016 Primetime Emmys. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Documentary Feature.

Porwoll has served as an additional cinematographer on numerous other films including "City of Ghosts," and "Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare," directed by Academy Award®-nominated director Matthew Heineman, HBO’s Emmy®-nominated "By The People: The Election of Barack Obama," and HBO’s "Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1," which won the 2015 Academy Award® for Best Documentary Short.

In addition to working as a cinematographer, Matt enjoys sharing the technical side of the craft as well. Whether it's covering topics such as cameras, lenses and lighting on his blog or collaborating with manufacturers about working with their equipment, teaching and sharing his experiences has been a rewarding complement to his work.

Claudia Raschke was born in one of the largest European ports near the Baltic Sea in Northern Germany. Throughout her childhood the chain of movie theaters owned by her mother brought Claudia into the world of film. After college Claudia studied the art and technique of cinematography on the practical level while working with some of the most prominent and accomplished international filmmakers. She is a founding member of the NYC Kamera Kollektiv, a boutique agency for documentary cinematographers and a member of AMPAS.

Among her many notable award-winning films are: Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning “RBG” (Magnolia/ Participant/ CNN), Oscar-nominated “God is The Bigger Elvis” (HBO), Peabody Award-winning “Black Magic” (ESPN), Oscar short-listed “Mad Hot Ballroom” (Paramount), Oscar short-listed and Emmy-winning “Boys State” (A24), “Particle Fever “ (Bond 360), “The Freedom to Marry” (Argot Pictures).

Her latest feature documentary work includes “Fauci” (NAT GEO/ Magnolia/ Disney+), “My Name is Pauli Murray” (Amazon Studios/Participant Media), “Ballerina Boys” (PBS/American Masters) and “Julia” (CNN / Imagine Entertainment/ Sony Classic) to be released November 5, 2021.

Jeremy Workman is the director of the documentaries “Lily Topples the World” (Discovery), “The World Before Your Feet” (Greenwich Entertainment / Kino Lorber), “Magical Universe” (IFC Films), and “Who is Henry Jaglom?” (First Run Features), among others. Jeremy's documentaries have been released in theaters and on TV throughout the world and played at such film festivals as SXSW, Tribeca, AFI, Vancouver, Melbourne, DOC NYC, Hamptons, among many others.

Jeremy's 2021 documentary “Lily Topples the World” - about acclaimed domino artist Lily Hevesh - was the Grand Prize Winner for Best Documentary at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Soon after, it won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the 2021 San Francisco Intl Film Festival. Executive Produced by actress Kelly Marie Tran, the documentary went on to become a high-profile acquisition for Discovery/Discovery+ and was released to wide acclaim in late August 2021. Stamped ”Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, “Lily Topples the World” has already grown into an unlikely hit amongst kids and families.

Jeremy’s 2018/2019 documentary “The World Before Your Feet” - about Matt Green’s mission to walk every street of New York City - was released in over 75 US cities during 2018/2019. Executive Produced by Jesse Eisenberg, it was hailed upon its release and played in US and Canadian theaters for nearly 6 months. It currently stands at 100% on RottenTomatoes.



