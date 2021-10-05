Submit Release
Rate the Plates: Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

More than 300,000 Tennessee residents cast a vote, with 42% voting for the winning design.

New plates will be available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022 as residents complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. Statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

