PhlebotomyU Receives 5-Year Approval from BPPE
PhlebotomyU Announces a Renewal of their BPPE Approval for Phlebotomy Instruction Including the CPT1 California Certification Course.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO — PhlebotomyU announced that it has earned California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE) certification in phlebotomy and is a leader in promoting phlebotomy quality through leadership, approval, externships and innovation.
By achieving this status, PhlebotomyU has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality instruction, academic processes and ultimately better patient outcomes. This certification is an update to PhlebotomyU's previous approval, and is evident of our commitment to quality and compliance in the performance of students as well as the benefit of our partners.
“We share BPPE’s commitment to constantly improving the quality of phlebotomist training,” said PhlebotomyU President, Mr. Plumb. “At PhlebotomyU, we know that proper experience is critical to creating job-ready students, and we are on a mission to transform both our capabilities and the students we serve to better align with the needs of our partners. We are proud of this designation and remain dedicated to quality and safety for all our students.”
With a growing number of students each year, PhlebotomyU is one of the largest full service California-based phlebotomy institutes in the industry today. The company uses modern technology and experienced staff to provide accessible, high quality phlebotomy educational services to its students. PhlebotomyU’s platform incudes on-site courses as well as a pioneering online option.
“Demands for more quality job-ready instruction and value-based phlebotomy training through proven techniques and approved instruction makes the role of our student preparation more important than ever. PhlebotomyU continues to stand out with this designation from the BPPE. This demonstrates its commitment to quality standards, performance measurement, and continuous improvement in the delivery of education,” said PhlebotomyU President, Mr. Plumb.
What is BPPE?
The Bureau protects students and consumers through the oversight of California's private postsecondary educational institutions by conducting qualitative reviews of educational programs and operating standards, proactively combating unlicensed activity, impartially resolving student and consumer complaints, and conducting outreach.
BPPE website: https://www.bppe.ca.gov/
About PhlebotomyU
PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students’ careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology and extensive hands on experience. Our courses are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to work in variety of medical settings including: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Clinics, Physician’s Offices, Blood Banks and much more.
PhlebotomyU was established in 1986, this facility was founded to provide excellence in continuing education to professionals in the fields of health care and public health. The school was renamed in 2018 to PhlebotomyU to better reflect the services we provide to the community today.
