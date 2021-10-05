Tangam Systems Launches New Slot Optimization Software at G2E Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangam Systems announced today the release of its new slot optimization product line at this year’s G2E trade show in Las Vegas. As the global leader in gaming optimization and business intelligence software, Tangam Systems is bringing the SODA (Slots Optimization & Data Analytics) software to market; an intuitive platform that delivers unique insights to optimize slot floor mix and placement.
“Tangam’s slot optimization software has been one of the most highly anticipated products by our partners,” stated Maulin Gandhi, President of Tangam Systems. “SODA will do for electronic gaming machines what TYM did for table games – automatically transforming complex data and empowering operators to get straight to the answers, regardless of technical skill.”
Harnessing the fundamentals from Tangam’s proven track record in delivering data analytics that drive top and bottom-line improvements, SODA automatically generates new insights within minutes to improve slot performance. Prescriptive analytics is one of the biggest challenges facing operators today.
“Our customers often tell us that they want more analytics but end up spending hours and hours on reporting,” added Ari Mizrachi, SVP and Head of North America at Tangam Systems. “SODA gives slot operators simple answers, completely reinventing how they look at their data so that they can focus on what they do best.”
SODA’s smart algorithms transform slot data into recommendation-driven prescriptive analytics, seamless floor change tracking and intuitive floor visualizations that help operators generate new insights and analyze incremental revenue and contribution lift. SODA is backed by Tangam’s award-winning visualization platform and best-in-class support.
Tangam Systems’ gaming optimization products are installed at over 75 casino resorts worldwide and will be showcased at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas for G2E from October 5-7 at Booth 1830. For more information on SODA, visit www.tangamsystems.com/products/soda.
About Tangam Systems
Tangam Systems is the global leader in recommendations-driven gaming optimization software, trusted by Casino Gaming Resorts to maximize profit on over 8,300 tables across 9 countries. Launched in 2010, Tangam’s flagship software, TYM, turns data into actions to optimize spread planning, game mix, and dynamic management for table games. Merging decades of multidisciplinary experience in casino operations, software engineering, mathematics, and statistics, Tangam’s patented algorithms and visualizations are the first and only product of its category, backed by exceptional support.
