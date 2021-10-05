LCLE Commission Emergency Agendas

Date Created 10/5/2021
Last Modified 10/5/2021 3:21:42 PM
LCLE Emergency Meeting Agendas
The agendas for the emergency Priorities Committee Meetings which were held in accordance with LAC Title 22, Part III, Subpart 3, Chapter 41, Section 4101 to consider items on behalf of the Commission are below:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.