Transplant Diagnostics Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Liver and Heart Transplants

Non-molecular assay segment is reported to demonstrate a steady growth, due to advent of technological shift in the market. Molecular assays are expected to dominate the technology segment”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in incidence of organ failure owing to growing cases of chronic diseases, rise in ageing population, and increase in focus on R&D is expected to propel the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. Chronic diseases can lead to organ failure in patients, which could be a significant target audience for transplant diagnostics procedures. However, difficulties in human leukocyte antigen (HLA) sequencing and increasing worldwide organ shortage can hamper the market growth.
The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in 2020, owing to the increased number of diagnostics procedures pre and post organ transplantation. The instruments & equipment segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR. Both the technologies, namely non molecular assay and molecular assay hold significant position in the global transplant diagnostics market. However, molecular assay technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR , due to highly accurate results provided by the modern molecular assay technology.
The adoption of transplant diagnostics (including both pre- and post-transplant screening) is expected to witness a significant rise with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that can lead to organ failure. The market has gained the interest of healthcare providers owing to various benefits offered by these tests to assess the feasibility of the organ transplant procedure. There have been significant technological advancements in transplant diagnostics to provide advanced diagnostics options for the management of organ transplant. The market is in a mature phase in the developed countries, while the emerging regions such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific hold potential opportunities for transplant diagnostics.
With rise in number of kidney transplants, the segment is set to report a high revenue in the future, with a CAGR of 9.8%, owing to increased incidence of renal failure worldwide. Liver and heart transplants are estimated to report a strong growth rate during the forecast duration, due to increased awareness for organ donations and increase in incidence of liver and heart failure.
North America accounted for a major market share in 2020, with maximum revenue contribution from the U.S., due to large number of transplant procedures of kidney, liver, lung, heart, and pancreas. Adoption of latest technology and increase in awareness regarding organ transplantation in the U.S. have boosted the North American transplant diagnostics market. The Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities for transplant diagnostics market players to expand their market presence. This region has the highest geriatric population, and the scenario is estimated to continue; further felling market growth for transplant diagnostics.
The report also provides comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Olerup Ssp Ab, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich including others. The report presents competitive market study by analyzing market shares and position of major players, recent strategic moves and detailed profiles of these players.
