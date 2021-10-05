Total HIPAA Hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Month — Interactive Online Event Culminating in Webinar
Total HIPAA Compliance announces webinar in conjunction with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.RALEIGH, NC, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total HIPAA Compliance announces its month-long event “Cybersecurity Awareness Month,” taking place throughout October in conjunction with national Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This event will include “31 Cybersecurity Tips & Tricks,” received upon registering, weekly cybersecurity-focused emails, weekly informative vlogs, and a panel webinar titled “Don’t Become the Next Cybersecurity Scary Story” on November 4th at 1 PM ET.
Chief Compliance Officer Jason Karn will be joined by two other leading cybersecurity experts from different industries to discuss security threats and risk management strategies from their combined decades of experience in the field. The panel includes Sean Nobles, OSCP, MBA, Founder and President of NaviSec, and Marty Puranik, Founder, President, and CEO of Atlantic.Net. Audience members will have access to their own free Total HIPAA Training License for one month!
Karn is enthusiastic about the event’s launch: “We’re excited to devote October to raising awareness about concrete, actionable items businesses of all sizes can implement that make a big difference in protecting confidential information. Cybersecurity is especially necessary for businesses that need to comply with government regulations like HIPAA. We look forward to making this month as fun and interactive as possible with help from our team and experts in various fields.”
Those interested in receiving access to Total HIPAA’s vlogs, emails, and assorted cybersecurity tips, and signing up for the webinar should connect with Total HIPAA on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn) and visit totalhipaa.com/cybersecurity-month to learn more about becoming a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. If audience members feel satisfied with their free Total HIPAA Training License, the company would be delighted to further serve their HIPAA compliance needs via its HIPAA Prime™ program.
About Total HIPAA Compliance
Total HIPAA Compliance offers HIPAA training and consulting services for all Covered Entities, including health insurance agents & brokers, medical & dental providers, employers offering group health plans, and their Business Associates. Our HIPAA Prime™ program provides clients with all the training, required documentation, breach and audit support, and personalized consultation required to build a stellar compliance program from scratch.
