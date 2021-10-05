Grants Will Help Students Whose Learning Was Affected by Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 4, 2021 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced a new grant program to fund learning opportunities outside of school for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts and other organizations, including for-profit companies, nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations, and higher education institutions, as well as regional education associations and city and county government agencies, are eligible to apply for “Out of School Time” grants.

Three-year grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with up to $2 million in grant money available. Grant applications must address students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs, and provide learning opportunities outside of school, along with activities to complement students’ regular academic programs during the school day.

Grant recipients will be required to collaborate with schools that serve students who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Potential applicants with questions should contact program administrator Becky Eberhardt at raeberhardt@nd.gov, or by phone at 701-328-2295.

“This is a new grant opportunity that is funded by federal pandemic emergency aid. It will offer enriched educational opportunities to students before and after school, on weekends, and in the summer to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their instruction,” Baesler said. “This grant program offers our schools and other organizations a chance to provide new, innovative learning opportunities for students outside of school hours.”