The Most Connected RPM Software Platform Award 2021
MedM RPM has been recognised by GHP Private Healthcare Awards as the Most Connected RPM Software Platform.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedM RPM has been recognised by GHP Private Healthcare Awards as the Most Connected RPM Software Platform. The company is a global leader in the number of supported devices, offering secure data collection from over 550+ smart medical sensors and delivering an unmatched level of flexibility for white-label RPM deployments.
In 2021, the COVID-19-impacted healthcare systems continue to undergo digital transformation, adopting a more patient-centric approach, and relying on monitoring devices to track a variety of metrics such as temperature, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate and more. To be successful, an RPM program needs to securely collect data from reliable devices that patients actually find easy to use.
MedM utilises the most popular secure data collection method - Bluetooth. The company’s RPM Platform is compatible with hundreds of FDA and CE certified devices, giving healthcare providers and their patients a lot of room for adjustment. MedM further drives the patient-centric approach by building user-friendly RPM apps that have clear and uncluttered interfaces and are extremely easy to operate.
“Implementing successful RPM programs involves selecting the optimal case-specific devices”, - comments Denis Khitrov, MedM CEO. - “and we are constantly surveying the market, and adding new smart medical sensors to MedM RPM platform in order to provide the highest degree of flexibility to our partners”.
About MedM Inc.
MedM is an expert in Connected Health Solutions, enabling data collection from 550+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables. The company’s award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible, stable, and scalable solution for RPM providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.
About GHP Magazine
GHP is a global information sharing platform & a multi-disciplinary members community. Established to enhance communication networks & collaboration across all themes and disciplines within 3 main categories: Human, Animal & Environmental Health. Whilst the membership is organically grown and closely audited, members have tended to fall into a number of general categories; Academia, Industry, Public Bodies & Health Systems, Governments & Policy Makers, Funding Agencies & Groups, Investors, Regulatory & Professional Bodies.
Victoria Krasilshchikova
MedM Inc.
