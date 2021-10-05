United People Global and Diamonds Do Good® Announce USD 100,000 Partnership to Empower Entrepreneurs
United People Global and Diamonds Do Good® announce the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant, a partnership that provides funding and more to entrepreneurs.
Diamonds Do Good® believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global and Diamonds Do Good® announce the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. A unique partnership that provides funding to entrepreneurs in the Southern Africa region in its inaugural year.
— Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®
The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the program is as inclusive as it is inspiring. A minimum of 5 recipients will receive grants between USD 5,000 and USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.
“Diamonds Do Good® believes in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs, we are helping shape a sustainable future for all.” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®.
The selected winners come through the intense entrepreneurship ecosystem operated by United People Global: UPG Biashara. UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. It includes a learning journey where essential entrepreneurship skills are taught in collaboration with experts and selected institutions. The range of skills includes: leadership, management, accounting, marketing, networking, fundraising, customer engagement and more. The intense programme also consists of an action journey that provides support for entrepreneurs running businesses through mentorship, exposure, funding and more. UPG Biashara is free for the highly motivated entrepreneurs who are chosen.
“We are thrilled to announce the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. In collaboration with UPG Biashara, the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant brings a full suite of empowerment opportunities in ways that will change lives and change communities. If you have been dreaming about something like this, then please join us and celebrate this moment. Help is coming,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
Applications for the Class of 2022 of UPG Biashara opened on 1 October 2021 and each application marks an important step in the journey for eventual winners of the 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Applications close on 31 December 2021 with the selected Candidates informed before the end of January 2022. Candidates will then embark on a learning journey that starts in February 2022.
The fortunate winners of the 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant will be announced no later than the start of April 2022. In the inaugural year, the winning entrepreneurs hail from diamond-producing countries in southern Africa.
Learn more about the 2022 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant at the upcoming UPG Biashara Launch event at 4pm CEST on Monday, 18 October 2021. RSVP: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP.
Diamonds Do Good® is a global non-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the positive impact of natural diamonds in Southern Africa. It’s focus today is to support programs that develop and empower people in natural diamond communities around the world and to share these stories of positive impact. Diamonds Do Good® is supported by the international natural diamond industry. https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
Among other initiatives, United People Global runs the world’s largest sustainability leadership training that currently supports young change makers in over 100 countries working on local projects addressing all 17 SDGs and impacting people across the globe. UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation. https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
Note to Editors
Learn More About the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant: https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/ddg-ent-grant/
Apply for UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara
RSVP for the Launch Event: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP
Learn about Diamonds Do Good®: https://www.diamondsdogood.com
Learn about United People Global: https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara
Kristina Torres
United People Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn