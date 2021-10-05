Attorney General Moody Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today kicked off the virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit with a welcome address. The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is being offered virtually for the second year in a row and brings together local, state and national leaders working together to eradicate all forms of trafficking. Almost 4,000 attendees from more than 40 states have registered to watch the summit and receive access to hours of educational content and breakout sessions. Learning opportunities created at the Human Trafficking Summit allow Florida to continue working to protect victims, prevent trafficking and prosecute traffickers.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, it is my honor to host the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. Ending this despicable crime is a fight that we must win, and we cannot beat this evil by working alone. The summit brings together critical stakeholders, as well as the public, to increase awareness and discuss ways that we can eradicate all forms of trafficking from our state. Thousands more are now equipped with the knowledge and tools to report human trafficking, save lives and rescue victims.”Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, along with wife Mariah, delivered the keynote address. In preparation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Attorney General Moody and Chris Godwin worked with It’s a Penalty to spread awareness to travelers and local businesses about the signs of human trafficking and how to report suspicious activity.More than 15 hours of presentations by speakers from across the nation are available to registrants. Breakout sessions include recent updates and developments from the following areas: legal/law enforcement, service delivery, policy and research and medical/health care.As part of the summit, Attorney General Moody presented the following awards:
Survivor Advocate of the Year—Stephanie Patton;
Community Advocate of the Year—Chris Godwin;
Prosecutor of the Year—Erin Daly; and
Law Enforcement Official of the Year—Investigator Beth Bascom.
Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris presented DCF’s Human Trafficking Investigator of the Year to Tara Galipault. Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s Human Trafficking Advocate of the Year, presented by Acting Secretary Josie Tamayo, is Meghan Thrasher.The Florida Attorney General’s Office, along with the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, DCF, DJJ, the Florida Health Department, Florida State University, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers, hosted the virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit.Registration for the Human Trafficking Summit is still open, and will remain online through April 2022. To register, visit HumanTraffickingSummit2021.com.
Anyone can help stop this inhumane practice and save victims. Visit YouCanStopHT.com to learn how to spot and stop human trafficking.
If you suspect or witness an instance of human trafficking, immediately contact local law enforcement and then call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.
