Ohio a finalist for two national tech awards

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that Ohio is a finalist for two national awards recognizing innovation and excellence in information technology. Sponsored by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO), the State IT Recognition Awards annually recognize the innovative use of information technology in state government to address critical business problems, improve business processes, and elevate the citizen experience. “We are embracing innovation to help find solutions to real issues facing Ohioans, and improve their experience when interacting with state government,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This recognition once again demonstrates that Ohio is at the forefront of State IT innovation.” Ohio’s submission Advancing Ohio Data Transparency and Access through the DataOhio Portal is a finalist in the Digital Services: Government to Citizen category. Husted and InnovateOhio launched the DataOhio Portal in December in partnership with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services' Office of Information Technology’s InnovateOhio Platform. The public-facing portal contains some of the most-requested public and secure datasets, allowing for unprecedented transparency and access. The portal currently features more than 230 datasets and more than 120 interactive visualizations to inform data-driven decision making for state agencies and their partners. “Our administration continues to prioritize improving technology in government so we can better serve our customers – the people of Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. “NASCIO’s recognition of OH|ID and the DataOhio portal shows that we are leading on this effort and that these innovative technological enhancements are making a difference in the lives of Ohioans.” OH|ID Next Brings Power to the People was selected as a finalist in the Cybersecurity category. OH|ID is a secure way for Ohioans and businesses to interact with multiple state agencies and access a variety of programs and services offered by different agencies, with a single user account. OH|ID Next is the most recent iteration of enhancements that offer several new self-service tools and user account services. Among these improvements are a self-service tool that authenticates users and ensures they are only receiving the content for which they are authorized. Citizens and the state workforce are also empowered to control the security surrounding their accounts. Ohio’s projects are among 30 finalists selected across ten categories from nominations from across the country. Winners in each category will be announced at NASCIO’s annual conference on Oct. 12. NASCIO represents state government chief information officers from around the country and advocates government excellence through the leadership of quality business practices, information management, and technology. ###