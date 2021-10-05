Wafer-level Test and Burn-in Market to Reach Valuation Of US$ 5.6 Bn By 2031 | TMR's Study

TMR

High Demand for Semiconductor Devices from Lucrative Electronics, Automotive Sectors Accentuate Growth of Wafer-level Test and Burn-in Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global wafer-level test and burn-in market. In terms of revenue, the global wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market.

The global wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market is broadly affected by several factors, including high demand for usage of semiconductors in the automotive and telecom sectors. Thus, expanding applications of semiconductors in others industries is propelling the global market for wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) for the test of semiconductor wafers.

Wafer-level Test and Burn-in (WLTBI) Market: Dynamics

Wafer-level test and burn-in is the process of subjecting semiconductor devices to electrical testing and burn-in, while the devices are still in wafer form. The burn-in is the temperature reliability stress test, which is used in detecting and screening out the potential early failures. Wafer-level test and burn-in is applicable to devices sold as a bare die, wafer level packaged devices, and devices that are intended for conventional packaging. In the last application, wafer-level test and burn-in is performed as a prescreen, so the parts that are passed can undergo backend processing. According to experts, the wafer level burn-in technology lowers the chip manufacturing costs by 15% and shortens the product lifecycle by 25%.

The semiconductor industry has evolved significantly in the past 10 years, in terms of both technological advancements and changes to the industry’s value chain. As electronic gate sizes and other feature dimensions grow smaller and wafer sizes continue to increase, the cost of developing these technologies is also growing. Companies have to invest significantly more money in research and development each year in order to work on a competitive scale. These technological hurdles and the costs that accompany them have led to a restructuring of the industry value chain.

The advantages of the wafer-level test and burn-in process such as low cost, reliability, and simplicity have increased the attractiveness of wafer-level burn-in the market. In addition, the wafer-level and burn-in technology requires a single alignment step and a single dimensionally stable fixture to burn in hundreds of ICs simultaneously. This approach is much cheaper than using hundreds of precision die carriers. Additionally, other benefits include reduction in process steps when compared to packaged level and die level burn-in, reduction of wafer test insertion and probe time, and faster test result feedback to the fab. These benefits over other methods such as die level burn-in is fueling the market growth. Semiconductors are increasingly used in electronic systems and parts of automobiles such as infotainment, engine control, and safety features. Compound semiconductors, which are used in autonomous and self-driving cars require 100% burn-in due to natural material properties.

Key players in the wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market are already engaged in the development and introduction of advanced test solutions for semiconductor wafers. For instance, Aehr Test Systems’ wafer parks with FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in systems have been in production and qualified by automotive suppliers for full wafer test of silicon carbide power devices since 2020. They are used in electric and hybrid electric vehicle power trains. Thus, introduction and development of advanced products in the wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market is expected to accelerate the implementation of new products. This is further expected to have a positive impact on the adoption of wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) during the forecast period.

Wafer-level Test and Burn-in (WLTBI) Market: Prominent Regions

The wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of semiconductor industries in the region. The wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, as many wafer foundry companies are located in APAC countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. Moreover, many successful companies have chosen to outsource the fabrication of their hardware to dedicated manufacturing firms. These companies are often located in countries with lower labor costs, in which local fabricators have built up considerable experience and expertise in this form of specialized manufacturing.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of advanced semiconductor components in developing economies in Asia Pacific, led by technological advancements and cost efficiency is projected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period, owing to which the market is projected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031. The wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of players manufacturing wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) in the region.

Wafer-level Test and Burn-in (WLTBI) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global wafer-level test and burn-in (WLTBI) market are Aehr Test Systems, Delta V Instruments Inc., Amkor Technology, Robson Technologies, Inc., Teradyne Inc., Abrel Products Ltd, Electron Test Equipment Limited, Pentamaster, and Advantest Corporation.

