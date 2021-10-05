Business Council Board Recommends BRC Application, Adopts Broadband Rules

Casper, Wyo - The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors recommended one Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan funding request and approved an amendment to a previously approved BRC application during its regular quarterly meeting on Sept. 30 in Casper.

The board also received updates on WBC foundational projects, Wyoming's economic outlook, work with Harvard's Growth Lab, a new Council website that's in progress, plus an overview of the new BRC application and evaluation tool. They also approved a contract with the Wyoming Women's Business Council and fiscal year 2021 Q4 financials.

In addition, board members unanimously adopted regular rules for the Broadband Development Grant Program regarding confidential provider information as required by W.S. § 9-12-1503(c). Following public comments taken during the meeting and specific revisions, the board also adopted regular rules for the Connect Wyoming program. This new program aims to leverage American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds to deploy fast, reliable broadband internet in unserved and underserved areas throughout Wyoming.

A recording of the Casper board meeting is available on the WBC's YouTube channel. The board’s next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9 and will be held virtually.

Projects considered at the Sept. 30 board meeting:

Business Committed

The City of Torrington requests a $3 million BRC grant and a $3 million BRC loan to construct a feed mill, warehouse, and retail store for M Lazy Heart on 12 acres of land in the city-owned Eastside Industrial Park.

Community Enhancement

Sheridan County requests approval to modify work completed and funded by the Red Grade Trails Project recommended at the Sept. 10, 2020, board meeting in the amount of $500,000. The SLIB approved the recommendation at their October 1, 2020 meeting. Sheridan county is requesting a modification to the project scope of work to have original funding now cover 3 parking facilities and 10 miles of trails; no additional funding is requested. The WBC Board unanimously approved the request.

BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT APPLICATIONS

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full board.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.

The SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

