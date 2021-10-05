House of Esports partners with Tennis Esports
House of Esports presenting Tennis Esports in the Netherlands
Tennis Esports sets flag in the Netherlands”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG is pleased to announce the partnership with House of Esports, Netherlands.
“House of Esports” will present the premiere of Tennis Esports in the Netherlands. On a space of 300 square meters tennis players may test and play realistic VR tennis starting from November 1st at House of Esports, De nieuwe Persoonshal in Rotterdam Feijenoord.
The player will be able to experience the same feeling in VR as on the actual tennis court. This unique application makes Virtual Reality and real tennis on court incredibly close, making VR not only an exciting game but also the most advanced training device from the beginner to the ATP/WTA player.
This innovative and fun approach will increase the appeal of tennis to new generations attracting many more players to the sport.
Gregory Gettinger, CEO & founder: “I am excited of calling the “House of Esports” in the Netherlands our partner for our truly groundbreaking application. Soon you can virtually learn how to play tennis with a perfect technique in only a fraction of time, efficiently and accurately in a personalized and customized set-up. This application will open the door to authentic virtual tennis learning & gaming, virtual tennis tournaments and real tennis Esports.”
Wim Noordzij CEO & Founder of House of Esports: We are very enthusiastic about VR and its possibilities especially in combination with the more traditional sports. House of Esports works in the domains, Sports, Welfare and Education. The fact that you can play a match between Rotterdam vs Vienna from your hometown without travelling for example make this game go beyond boundaries you could ever have imagined. Apart from the ecological footprint and sustainable development goals we reach with this concept.About Tennis Esports
The applied technologies cover video & audio fidelity in VR, highest levels of immersion, haptic feedback, real-time full body motion tracking and capture, interaction with people and objects, multiplayer games, games between locations and usage of data collection, similarity modelling, biomechanical modelling, real-time data analysis and processing using Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence tools. The new VRML platform integrates all necessary technologies and content into powerful and universal solutions to enable multiple B2C and B2B products and to significantly improve quality and effectiveness of motion procedures. This scientific project, accompanied by the Technical University of Vienna TUW and major industrial partners, is based on individual biomechanical data.
About House of Esports:
House of Esports aims to promote and develop the well-being, knowledge, and social skills of young people in society by means of gamification. House of Esports creates a community that matches this day in time. An inspiring place and platform for young people where they can play, exercise and socialize. House of Esports seeks to achieve this goal by organizing educational projects and events in cooperation with Schools, Welfare Institutions, Sports institutions governments and semi- governments, where esports will be used for social purposes, and the focus will be on social cohesion, education, cognitive development, togetherness and health.
Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 6805021059
