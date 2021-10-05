ClearShares Announces Blueprint Investment Partners as Sub-Advisor for OCIO ETF (NYSE: OCIO)

ClearShares (NYSE:OCIO)

We know Blueprint well and believe this approach, coupled with their experience managing 60/40 balanced strategies, will benefit OCIO investors.” — Tom Deegan

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearShares, a provider of innovative exchange traded fund (ETF) solutions, announced today that OCIO, which is its longest-running ETF, is now sub-advised by Blueprint Investment Partners effective October 1, 2021. Blueprint is a leader in the creation of systematic and process-driven investment strategies.

Tom Deegan, CEO of ClearShares, noted “ClearShares is excited to introduce Blueprint Investment Partners as sub-advisor to the OCIO ETF. Blueprint applies a rules-based approach to both asset class and time diversification, instilling discipline during emotionally charged market environments. We know Blueprint well and believe this approach, coupled with their experience managing 60/40 balanced strategies, will benefit OCIO investors.”

“We were attracted to a partnership with ClearShares because it’s an innovative firm and offers a quality platform,” says Blueprint CEO and Co-Founder Jon Robinson. “Blueprint strives to manage capital in a way that allows investors to access both long-term growth and prudent risk management, which we believe can take this established investment product to the next level.”

ClearShares OCIO ETF was an early adopter of the outsourced chief investment officer model in ETF form. As an ETF of ETFs, OCIO offers access to an actively managed, diverse portfolio that seeks to outperform a traditional 60/40 mix of global equity and fixed income instruments.

OCIO integrates the cost benefits and transparency of an ETF structure with the advantages of a traditional outsourced chief investment officer model: access to experienced, professional, and top-class management talent; strong fundamental research; advanced risk analytics; and financial technology. Risk analysis and position limits are embedded in the investment process.

The fund is commonly used as a core or total core balanced solution because it delivers a flexible, asset-class diversified 60/40 portfolio as a single holding.

ABOUT CLEARSHARES

ClearShares LLC is an independently owned and operated investment advisor based in New York. The firm provides innovative ETF solutions for advisors, institutions, and investors looking to solve unique investment problems. The catalyst behind the ClearShares family of transparent, actively managed, and fee-appropriate ETFs is advisor demand for products to address specific investment challenges, ranging from a diversified core holding to an alternative to non-yielding cash holdings. Additionally, ClearShares leverages its team’s deep operational expertise to provide an advisorfriendly platform for partnering firms to efficiently launch bespoke ETF solutions.

ABOUT BLUEPRINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Blueprint Investment Partners is a leader in the creation of systematic, process-driven investment strategies for financial advisors and institutions. The firm was founded on a management philosophy honed by its co-founders during the 2008 financial crisis. Blueprint applies a rules-based approach to both asset class and time diversification, instilling discipline during emotionally charged market environments. The firm offers and sub-advises a suite of distinct global investment portfolios that are distinguished by their risk tolerance or ESG objectives, with the models delivered as separately managed account strategies and funds.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

ClearShares LLC is the investment advisor to ClearShares OCIO ETF. The ClearShares OCIO ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.