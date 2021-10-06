On The Mend Raising £250,000 Through Seedrs
UK-based health tech startup raising funds to support piloting its innovative physical rehab technology.
The global pandemic has made even more acute the need for innovative solutions to alleviate the pressure on limited system resources”LONDON, ENGLAND, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Mend International Ltd. is raising capital in exchange for equity on Seedrs to support piloting its innovative physical rehabilitation technology with UK healthcare providers. The company opened its campaign to the public on Wednesday 6th October and is so far 95% towards its target.
— Wesley Fogel, Co-founder & CEO, On The Mend
On The Mend was co-founded by Wesley Fogel, Arash Aframian, Nicholas May and Ralph Stenzel. Wesley started the company after his own daunting and frustrating experience with knee surgery before joining forces with his healthcare and tech colleagues to build a digital physical therapy solution from the ground up.
Wesley Fogel, CEO of On The Mend, said: “My own knee surgery gave me a crucial first-hand perspective on the daunting and frustrating experience of physical rehab, which really motivated me to want to make it a better experience for others in my situation.
“Looking into it further with my co-founders, we realised this was part of a much bigger challenge, not just for healthcare professionals, who can benefit from having data on how their patients are getting on, but also for the payer organisations expected to foot an ever-growing cost of treating an ageing population. This is how we came to start On The Mend. The global pandemic has made even more acute the need for innovative solutions to alleviate the pressure on limited system resources”.
The capital raised on Seedrs will allow On The Mend to pilot their technology with strong UK orthopaedic brands before looking to expand to opportunities across the country and internationally. Wesley Fogel added: “On The Mend is supported by Founders Factory, the influential startup studio and accelerator back by Aviva Insurance. We will work with leading industry players to support everyone in the chain of healthcare, moving us closer to building a platform with the potential to inform better system design – and in the process enhancing the experience for both patients and their clinicians.
“We still have nearly four weeks left on Seedrs and we’re keen to see how much more interest we can generate from the crowd. These are very exciting times!”
On The Mend’s campaign remains open for investment for the foreseeable future. Retail and professional investors alike can invest from as little as £16.92 to as much as they like. For more information, please go to: www.seedrs.com/on-the-mend.
Wesley Fogel
On The Mend International Ltd.
