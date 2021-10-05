Peter Rufai stars at Sahara Group’s Saharalympics Games

Saharalympics 2021 winner

Sahara Group's Temitope Shonubi, Peter Rufai and match officials at the Saharalympics

Foremost former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai joined Sahara Group to celebrate the 4th edition of the Saharalympics Games in Lagos, Nigeria

The Saharalympics releases a special kind of energy that reinforces the ambidexterity of the employees at Sahara.We work hard, play hard and win together at Sahara Group.”
— Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group
LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foremost former Nigerian goalkeeper and Super Eagles Captain, Peter Rufai produced excellent saves that left spectators thrilled as he joined Sahara Group over the weekend to celebrate the 4th edition of the energy conglomerate’s Saharalympics Games.

The biennial games which held at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos Nigeria featured Sahara Group’s employees across Africa, Asia Europe, and the Middle East.

“I have seen a lot of sporting events in my time, and I must admit that this is an excellent competition. I am delighted to be here to witness the brilliant sporting skills of Sahara Group employees and the display of unity in the organization,” said an elated Rufai who left the crowd cheering with several acrobatic saves from the penalty spot.

The event also had special guests in celebrated sports broadcasters, Charles Anazodo and Segun “The Pundit” Agbede who presented medals to outstanding athletes at the games.

According to Bethel Obioma, Head Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the Saharalympics is a celebration of “competitiveness and camaraderie” and provides a platform for enhancing employee collaboration, recreation, and productivity.

“The Saharalympics releases a special kind of energy that reinforces the ambidexterity of the employees at Sahara. The other day we had our Variety Night celebration that saw spectacular performances from Saharians across the Group. Today, we have taken the notch higher with sublime performances from all the teams. We work hard, play hard and win together at Sahara Group. We are already looking forward to the 2023 edition,” Obioma added.

Five teams, Sahara Group Consolidated (comprising Group operations, trading entities, First Independent Power Limited and teams from within and outside Africa, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream Company), Ikeja Electric, Asharami Synergy (a Sahara Group Downstream Company) and Egbin Power competed for laurels in athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, bulls’ eye, supply crude, egg and spoon race and sack race at the Saharalympics.

Egbin Power emerged winners, while Ikeja Electric and Asharami Synergy took the first and second runner up positions respectively. Acting Chief Operating Officer, Egbin Power, Olurotimi Famoroti said: “We simply lived out our mantra which propels us to always work towards being better in all that we do. Egbin Power, a member of the Sahara Power Group is a foremost power plant in sub-saharan Africa and the largest power generation company in Nigeria. We successfully transmitted that power to our performances on the pitch. Ultimately, we are all winners at Sahara, and we look forward to defending our title in 2023.”

The Saharalympics made its debut in 2014 and has ever since become a flagship event at Sahara Group that reinforces the role of sports in enhancing excellence, team performance and sustainability. The recently concluded fourth edition coincided with the celebration of Sahara’s 25 years of transformative impact and leadership in regional and global energy sectors.

A maiden online version, the e-Saharalympics held before the onsite edition, featuring 16 teams from Sahara’s Power, Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Infrastructure and Technology businesses. The games included Chess, Scrabble, PlayStation Football and Need for Speed, and Kahoot.

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saharalympics 2018

You just read:

Peter Rufai stars at Sahara Group’s Saharalympics Games

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
Company/Organization
Sahara Group
7A OLUWA ROAD, IKOYI
LAGOS, 2341
Nigeria
+234 1 279 3811
Visit Newsroom
About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

More From This Author
Peter Rufai stars at Sahara Group’s Saharalympics Games
Le président de la BAD salue l'engagement de Sahara Group à promouvoir l'accès à l'électricité en Afrique
AfDB President commends Sahara Group’s commitment to promoting electricity access in Africa
View All Stories From This Author