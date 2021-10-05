CitizenLab has been nominated for the Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50
CitizenLab has been nominated for 2021 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 competition for technology companies headquartered in Belgium and founded in Belgium.
Our strategy and continuous growth over the past few years have strengthened our position in the market. We consider this nomination as a confirmation that we are heading in the right direction.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CitizenLab has been nominated for 2021 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 competition for technology companies headquartered in Belgium and founded in Belgium. The Fast 50 award will be given to the country’s fastest-growing technology company, based on its percentage of growth in turnover during the last four years. The winning companies will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 25 November 2021.
— Wietse Van Ransbeeck
About the CitizenLab
CitizenLab is a community engagement platform used by local governments & organizations to connect with residents, engage them in decision-making, and build trust through dialogue. The platform equips you to reach more of your community, tap into their collective intelligence, and make decisions based on real-time data.
About the Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50
The Technology Fast 50 competition is an annual selection of the 50 fastest growing and innovative technology companies headquartered and founded in Belgium. Public or private companies who develop a technology related product or service and who have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years can enter the competition for their chance to be nominated as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Belgium.
Companies that have been active in the technology sector for less than four years can participate in the special Rising Star category of the competition. These companies are judged by an independent jury on their turnover potential and scalability.
Participating in the Technology Fast 50 competition can help companies to develop their business by increasing their visibility and giving them access to the Fast 50’s unique network of highly successful executives.
Since 2015 when CitizenLab launched its community engagement platform in Belgium, the company has scaled across the world and worked with more than 300 governments in 18 countries.
