Morning Song Gardens Celebrating its 25th Year in Business

One of the nation’s best in natural skincare, haircare, and natural products has reached a new milestone.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail within the first five years in business, and more than 80 percent of businesses never reach 10 years in business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellent customer service, Morning Song Gardens is celebrating its 25th year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 25 years,” said Louise Nowicki, CEO, and spokesperson for Morning Song Gardens.

The company, which has been featured by local TV stations, according to Nowicki, has been nourishing individuals' skin with nature's nutrition through its natural skincare, haircare, and natural baby products since 1996.

“Providing total nutrition for the skin is our passion at Morning Song Gardens,” Nowicki stressed before adding, “God has provided us with an abundance of natural healing ingredients straight from the great outdoors. From honeybees hives to olive oil to calendula flower, these natural ingredients aid in repairing, restoring, and healing the skin.”

Nowicki went on to point out that Morning Song Gardens incorporates the highest quality raw Ohio beeswax and honey, extra virgin olive oil, and 100 percent therapeutic-grade essential oils into its natural skincare and facial care products.

“We offer natural hair care and natural baby products as well,” Nowicki said. “For a quarter of a century, we have been bringing natural skincare products to northeast Ohio and beyond. Considerable time and attention are invested in our small-batch, handmade natural products. We encourage you to have a look at our product offerings, which include face and hand soaps, skin creams, lotion bars, facial skincare, shampoo bars, beeswax candles, and more.”

As to how customers rate Morning Song Gardens products, one customer identified as Liz described the company as having the best facial soap.

“This soap (Black Clay Facial Soap) is amazing at keeping acne at bay,” she said. “After using multiple soaps, scrubs, and peels to help clear up acne, I decided to try this soap. It took only a few weeks to notice the difference in my skin. I'm so thankful and tell everyone I know to order a bar.”

A second customer identified as Jackie agreed with Liz, describing Morning Song Gardens as having magical products.

“As a woman in my late 30's, I have tried every product to keep mild acne at bay as well as promoting a beautiful, youthful glow,” she recalled. “This product (Facial Oil - Hemp Seed / Black Cumin) is the answer to my decade-long search. It took about 30 days to start seeing results, but my skin has never looked better. I use this product after cleaning with the Black Clay Facial Soap.”

But that’s not all. Molly, also a customer, described the company’s products as bright and moisturizing.

“I bought this lotion bar (How Orange Met Ginger) as a gift, and they use it every single day,” she revealed. “The container is convenient to carry in your bag, and the scent is bright, fresh, and not overwhelming. It is extremely moisturizing and can be used as a massage bar.”

For more information, please visit morningsonggardens.com/about-us and https://www.morningsonggardens.com/blog/.

###

About Morning Song Gardens

Morning Song Gardens was founded in 1996 by the Nowicki family in Auburn Township, a small community outside of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Owner and President Louise Nowicki has a passion for holistic approaches to solving many skin issues with natural and organic ingredients. She has been growing flowers, herbs, and berries organically on their five acres of land, which are cultivated and used in many of the current product offerings. Louise understands that God has equipped the planet with an abundance of natural plants and herbs to aid in healing many of our skin issues.

Contact Details:

11335 Stafford Rd

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

United States