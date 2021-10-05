Governor Newsom Signs Executive Orders 10.4.21

Published: Oct 04, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to assist schools impacted by various wildfires this year and an executive order to support the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order related to schools ensures continuity in education for displaced students and includes waivers related to class size, outdoor physical education, school district residency and deadlines for local educational agencies to submit Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAP), which are multi-year planning documents tied to budget projections.

The order related to COVID-19 extends flexibilities allowing the state to increase health care capacity to support ongoing testing and vaccination efforts and minimize the threat of COVID-19 to Californians and health care workers. In addition, following the approval last week of emergency regulations enabling the Board of Parole Hearings to conduct hearings by videoconference in accordance with AB 145, Governor Newsom determined that the provisions of a prior executive order that directed the Board to conduct hearings by videoconference to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are no longer necessary. Today’s executive order rescinds those provisions of the prior order.

The text of the Governor’s executive orders can be found here (schools) and here (COVID-19).

