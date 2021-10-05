QLife Money Announces Early Access to Financial Service Features

QLife Money Business Account Logo QLife Money Business Card QLife Marketplace

QLife Marketplace members receive a QLife Money Business Account with no setup fee, no monthly fee, no minimum deposit, and no waitlist

It makes a difference when you work directly with the community. We had long advocated for our partners to look for an LGBTQ friendly choice. QLife Money was able to make that happen.” — Scott Seitz, PrideLife Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QLife Money, today announced early access to financial services features for QLife Marketplace members with the expansion of the first nationwide financial service solution for LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses. Within minutes, businesses can register for a digital-first account, fund their accounts with ACH or wire transfers, order physical cards, and download virtual cards to their digital wallet.

Part of the QLife family of trusted brands serving the Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community since 1978, QLife Money transitions the company into a national Fintech Startup combining digital-first account servicing provided by Stripe Payments Company, with funds held at Goldman Sachs Bank USA, member FDIC.

QLife Marketplace is expanding partnerships to include LGBTQ+ organizations like PrideLife, which offers LGBT domain registration at competitive prices, so that LGBTQ-friendly businesses or organizations can quickly get their website up and running.

“It makes a difference when you work directly with the community. We are excited to be a part of QLife Money and are thankful for their direct work in the community. Their direct focus and partnership with Stripe is a game changer. As a company that uses Stripe for the back end of our collection system, we had long advocated for our partners to look for an LGBTQ friendly choice,” said Scott Seitz, PrideLife Founder & CEO. “QLife Money was able to make that happen with our existing vendor and now even our banking system supports the community.”

“We are excited to have PrideLife join QLife Marketplace,” said Russ White, co-founder and CTO of QLife Money. “PrideLife customers that join QLife Marketplace receive 50% off, and for a limited time receive 30 days free.”

When creating a platform for financial services, trust is the most important and essential component for attracting and retaining customers. For the past several months, QLife Money has been developing a financial services platform with Stripe Payments Company, a global leader in online payment processing. QLife Money chose Goldman Sachs as the banking partner, with accounts eligible for FDIC “pass-through” insurance. Both Stripe and Goldman Sachs share the same values of diversity, equality, equity, and inclusion that are core to QLife Money values.

About QLife Money

The QLife Money ecosystem is comprised of QLife Marketplace–a growing online community of LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses, QLife Money Business Accounts–digital-first financial services, and QLife Money Magazine and QLife Money Podcast–print and digital media properties that feature LGBTQ+ businesses and leadership from around the country. QLife Money account services are provided by Stripe Payments Company with funds held at Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC. QLife Money Business Visa® Commercial Credit cards are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

QLife Money Announces the First Nationwide LGBTQ+ Business Financial Services Solution