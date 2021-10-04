Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.4.21

Published: Oct 04, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kimberly McCoy Wade, 50, of Davis, has been appointed Senior Advisor on Aging, Disability and Alzheimer’s for the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. McCoy Wade has been Director of the California Department of Aging since 2019. She was CalFresh and Nutrition Branch Chief at the California Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2019, a Public Policy and Philanthropy Consultant from 2009 to 2015 and Campaign Manager for Together for California’s Future in 2008. She was Executive Director of the California Association of Food Banks from 2006 to 2008, where she was Co-Director from 2004 to 2006. McCoy Wade was Director of Education and Advocacy for Food Banks of Northern California from 2001 to 2003, Campaign Manager for the Alliance for Justice in 2000 and Senior Domestic Policy Analyst for Bread for the World from 1998 to 1999. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New York University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. McCoy Wade is a Democrat.

Susan DeMarois, 56, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Aging. DeMarois has been Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association since 2013. She was a Health Policy Consultant from 2009 to 2013 and Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations for the University of California, Davis Health System from 2002 to 2009. DeMarois was California State Policy Director for the Alzheimer’s Association from 1999 to 2002 and Associate Director of Public Policy for LeadingAge California from 1993 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,008. DeMarois is a Democrat.

###