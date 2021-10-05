Launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for MingleWise, an all-in-one AI-driven app for dating, networking and events.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based MingleWise (www.minglewise.com) recently announced a new campaign on Kickstarter that is already well on its way to reaching its minimum £5,000 goal with weeks still to go. The proposed MingleWise app is an all-in-one AI-driven app for developing meaningful connections in dating, professional networking and events.

While other apps on the market have been focused entirely on their matchmaking capabilities, MingleWise will be the first of its kind that helps online connections bloom into offline dates, meetings and events. As the company put it in their Kickstarter campaign, “If Tinder, LinkedIn and Eventbrite hooked up, MingleWise would be the love child.”

One of the company's goals is to free the dating landscape of fake profiles and reduce the noise found on existing dating and networking platforms by only matching users to uniquely compatible, verified profiles. The key feature of this app goes well beyond its matchmaking abilities, however. MingleWise will be the world’s first all-in-one app of its kind that allows its users to live stream events using event codes, organise speed dating sessions and even plan offline events and meetings.

“Not only does the app use deep-learning algorithms and in-depth compatibility tests to help compatible users find each other,” said a company spokesperson, “but it will also give users the platform to engage with each other in a much more meaningful way. It will be the first dating and networking app to also allow its users to host or attend hybrid and virtual events.”

For those looking to date, the app will offer AI-driven matchmaking, speed dating sessions, video dates and even venue booking and date planning features for in-person dating. For professionals, the app will provide ways to expand their network, meet like-minded professionals and discover exciting new job opportunities as well. Safety will evidently be important for both sets of users, so the app will offer three forms of profile verification to ensure the community is safe and secure for all members.

The launch of the MingleWise app is hotly anticipated, with over 18,000 users already on the company waitlist. MingleWise is set to launch in November 2021 on both iPhone and Android in the United States, Europe and India, with expansion into new markets set for February 2022.