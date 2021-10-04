WMPEG 2.0 Reopens

The Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant (WMPEG) program was created to support Wyoming meat processing facilities and Wyoming citizens to address supply chain disruptions and regional shut downs of processing facilities as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The grant is based on the need to increase the capacity of Wyoming’s local food supply chain and to address meat shortages at retail locations and food banks within Wyoming. Increased capacity will add resilience to the food for human consumption supply chain and will ultimately benefit consumers. Grant applications should be made for capacity-related improvements from April 1, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2021.

The most current round of the program, WMPEG 2.0, was created under the authority of 2020 Spec. Sess. SEA 001, Section 2(a) and 2021 Sess. Laws Ch. 166, and is funded with CARES Act dollars. The WMPEG 2.0 funds must be expended by grant awardees and receipts submitted to the WDA for a 50% reimbursement of approved expenses by December 15, 2021.

For a list of eligibility requirements, eligible expenses, rules on the program, and more, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/chs/meat-processing-expansion-grant-program