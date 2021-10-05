ZeroDown Software Names Jeff Edwards As New SVP of Global Sales
Industry Veteran Joins World’s Leading Provider of Ultra High Availability Solutions
By introducing enterprise-class solutions like Ultra High Availability with Availability Zones, ZeroDown enables customers to tackle this complex problem and implement a hybrid Open Source strategy.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDown Software today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Edwards as the new Senior Vice President of Global Sales, effective August 1, 2021.
Mr. Edwards comes to ZeroDown Software with over 30 years of expertise in enhancing the customer experience at many of the world’s leading, enterprise technology solution providers. Jeff brings extensive leadership in Enterprise Solution sales across Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity including leading customer-facing organizations at Comdisco, IBM, SunGard and Wang, as well as performing global executive management roles at StorageTek, Oracle, HDS and Revionics.
While at Wang Laboratories, Jeff helped define a new market for Virtual Business Continuity (VBC) which had inspired the founders of ZeroDown Software to develop cutting edge solutions to overcome the traditional limitations of block storage backup and recovery modalities. These platform-neutral innovations are now proving pivotal to accelerate digital transformation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments where standard Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) metrics are woefully insufficient for today’s global, connected economy.
“COVID19 changed every facet of our lives including how and where we work. Outages and downtime, including security breaches, have negatively impacted business in every vertical,” said Edwards. “With revenue still down across many industry sectors, costs are a priority and we see enterprise customers implementing Open Source technologies wherever possible. ZeroDown Software is designed to address these needs where customers can “Imagine a World without Downtime” by introducing an Enterprise Class BC/DR/HA solution through an Open Source lens. “
“After a thorough and thoughtful search, we are pleased to add Jeff to the ZeroDown Software executive leadership team” added Alan Gin, Co-founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software. “We are launching a hybrid Go-To-Market model continuing to support our engineering efforts with Intel, HPE and Microsoft while embracing the Open Source community along with our partners. Jeff is the ideal seasoned sales executive to lead this effort.”
“Business Continuity is historically one of the most misunderstood yet critical requirements for enterprises and their customers” commented Dorian Naveh, head of IHV Alliances at Canonical, publishers of Ubuntu, the modern, open source operating system for the enterprise. “By introducing enterprise-class solutions like Ultra High Availability with Availability Zones, ZeroDown Software enables customers to tackle this complex problem and implement a hybrid Open Source strategy."
ZeroDown Software Availability
ZeroDown Software Ultra-High AvailabilityTM solutions are available directly through the Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Catalog under data protection and disaster recovery.
About ZERODOWN® Software
ZeroDown® Software provides Ultra High Availability™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud. ZeroDown’s patented Always Available™ technology brings resilience to business applications running on any IT infrastructure, protecting transactions and data with zero downtime. For more information, please visit http://www.zerodownsoftware.com.
Mike Richmond
ZeroDown Software
+1 844-976-3696
email us here
