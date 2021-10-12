Ocean Index Partners, LLC Names Former Goldman Sachs Firmwide Strategy Member Daniel Danesh a Partner of the Firm

Danesh to Lead Strategic Expansion and Client Development at Ocean Index

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Index Partners, LLC (“Ocean”) today announced that Daniel Danesh has joined as a Partner of the Firm and Co-Head of Firm Strategy and Capital Development effective October 2021. Mr. Danesh will be responsible for leading Ocean’s strategic expansion and US client relationships. He will work alongside Eli Bensinger, Ocean’s Managing Partner and Fund Manager, who will continue to set the Firm’s trading strategy and overall direction.

Mr. Danesh started his career at Goldman Sachs and was most recently a member of the Goldman Sachs Firmwide Strategy Group. Prior to joining Ocean, he co-led a team of engineers in New York and London in developing and implementing a capital optimization platform across Goldman Sachs.

Daniel Danesh shared: "I am thrilled to join Ocean to help lead the Firm’s strategic expansion and continue to produce differentiated returns for our clients. The Firm’s emphasis on risk management and culture of client centricity is an industry standard bearer. I could not be more excited to work together with Eli and the entire team backing Ocean.”

Eli Bensinger, Managing Partner, added: "Daniel joins Ocean at an exciting time as we build for the next level. He brings extensive strategy, relationship, and business building experience to our Firm and US clients. Daniel is uniquely positioned to grow our franchise forward and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership.”

About Ocean Index Partners, LLC

Ocean Index Partners, LLC (“Ocean”) is a New York based investment firm that was founded in 2014. Managed by alumni of Platinum Partners and Goldman Sachs, our mission is to generate uncorrelated investment returns by capturing imbalances in broad based market indexes. Our investment approach seeks to create consistent alpha and outperform during market downdrafts. The firm’s core strategies leverage unique and proprietary trading structures to capitalize on volatility dislocations and neutralize market fluctuations, including multiple standard deviation moves. Ocean’s investment team is led by Wall Street veterans with extensive trading and research experience, backed by intensive quantitative analysis. Since our inception, we have generated tax-advantaged, risk-adjusted alternative returns with an overriding focus on capital preservation. Our commitment to disciplined investing and focused execution powers what we do, every day, for our clients.

For further information about Ocean Index, please see www.oceanindexpartners.com