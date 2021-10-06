HORMONES HEADING TO SILICON VALLEY AS A $600 BILLION DOLLAR OPPORTUNITY EMERGES TO ADDRESS MID-LIFE WOMEN’S HEALTH
FEMAGING PROJECT & KEIRETSU FORUM SOCAL DRIVING AWARENESS AND INNNOVATION THROUGH A VIRTUAL EVENT AND PITCH CONTEST FOR INNOVATORS TO IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES
The needs of women aged 40-65+ are great and they are quite concerned about their health, particularly in the Covid era.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women aged 40+ are in a unique category. They have distinct health issues that aren’t readily addressed by mainstream companies, yet they represent a growing demographic of 53 million Americans —a growing, diverse and economically powerful group. Despite this, they are largely ignored in the health, wellness and medical fields. The FemAging Project has collaborated with Keiretsu Forum SoCal to create a virtual event that explores the gaps in technology and innovation for these women by bringing together physicians, health innovators, investors and entrepreneurs to take a closer look at this market titled: The FemAging Era: Advancing Women’s HealthTech Innovation and Investment. Hundreds have attended these events in the past and this one will be no exception. The event will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12pm EST/9am PST, and will also host a pitch competition featuring health innovators.
— Denise Pines, Co-Founder, FemAging Project
Says Denise Pines, Co-Founder of the FemAging Project, “The needs of women aged 40-65+ are great and they are quite concerned about their health, particularly in the Covid era with the new Delta variant being especially transmissible--even with vaccines. The medical community has, in many ways, dismissed the idea of hormonal and menopause symptoms—lumping them together instead of looking at them individually and identifying how they can be remedied through medical and technological advancements. We created the FemAging Era event, and pitch competition to bring awareness to the issues surrounding women during this phase of their lives and accelerate innovations that address these disparities.”
The event consists of a keynote, delivered by Katherine Schubert, MPP, CAE of the Society For Women’s Health Research. That is followed by a panel discussion, Beyond Fertility: Exploring the Why Behind the Women’s Health Gap, where leading physicians in women’s healthcare such as Dr. Shoma Datta-Thomas and Dr. Jan van Dis discuss how we can push past the ignorance fear and stigma that prevents women from living their fullest lives as they age. The next session covers Women’s Health Investors on the FemAging Opportunity where Jesse Draper, Founding Partner of Halogen Ventures discusses the types of products and services investors will be interested in funding over the next several years. The last session before the pitch contest, What Does Agile Innovation Look Like in the FemAging Era focuses on a discussion with innovation, product development and design specialists Heather Ritchie of Embr Labs and Sreekar Kothamachu of Nesa MedTech on how to develop products for women aged 40+ and their strategies and tactics for innovating successfully in the FemAging Era.
The FemAging Fast Pitch competition is an integral, exciting part of the event, where innovators will present their health, wellness and wellbeing solutions for women aged 40+. Participants will be eligible to win up to $50k+ in prizes and professional services, a virtual 1-on-1 meeting with a potential investor, as well as one-year free participation with Keiretsu Forum SoCal (value $5,500.00). Judges for the competition include Sasha Spellman, AARP Innovation Labs; De’Havia Stewart, Soft Bank Opportunity Fund; Maria Velissaris, Steel Sky Ventures; Ananya Chandra, Innopact; Ankita Vashistha, Saha Fund; Alice Zheng, Rhia Ventures; Caitlin Wege, Moo Doos Investments; Kate Brodock, The W Fund; Stephanie Cherrin, Porsche Ventures; and Madhuri Vegaraju, Hearst Lab Scout for MCG Health.
Concludes Pines, “Each time we host this event, we see more and more gaps in understanding this market, but we also see the number of innovations grow. This is an exciting time in women’s health and while there is substantial need for more products and services designed for women 40+, we also see expansion and technological expansion. I can’t wait to see what companies participating in the pitch competition are designing and how it will impact women’s healthtech and wellbeing. With Keiretsu as our partner, these innovators have a unique opportunity to take their product ideas from concept to market.”
Adds Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum SoCal, “The opportunity for growth in the FemAging market is explosive and Keiretsu is interested in identifying innovations in this area. We’re excited to partner with the FemAging Project to help launch much needed products and services to this business sector.”
To register for FemAging Era and Fast Pitch Competition please visit https://www.femaging.com/femagingera/
About Keiretsu Forum Southern California
Keiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, serial entrepreneurs, universities, and corporate/institutional investors. https://www.k4socal.com/.
Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with 52 chapters on 3 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Since Keiretsu Forum's founding in 2000, its members have invested more than $1 billion in 950+ companies from a myriad of industries, including software, telecommunications, health/life sciences, biotech, real estate, mobile applications, Internet, consumer products and other high growth areas. www.keiretsuforum.com.
About The FemAging Project
The FemAging Project provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research and education that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+. Learn more about the Project at www.femaging.com.
