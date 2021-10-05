ByteScout Announces NEW PDF Classifier Tool on its PDF.co API Platform
ByteScout added the PDF Classifier tool on its PDF processing platform. These new features improve the experience for developers using the PDF.co API platform.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF Classifier enables sorting PDF documents before extraction. It may be useful in the case when documents are coming from various sources. This easy-to-use tool is available both in the cloud and on-premise versions of PDF Extractor.
PDF.co Web API allows getting structured data from documents, invoices, orders, statements, and more business files. It allows splitting and merging PDF files, converting PDF tables and forms into CSV, XML, Excel, TXT, searching for text, filling and signing PDF forms.
PDF.co provides a self-hosted version of API. This self-hosted version is available as a separate product called “ByteScout API Server” and can be easily deployed into a server in a private cloud or in an offline environment with minimal requirements for server hardware.
PDF CLASSIFIER MAIN FEATURES
This new tool for PDF classification presented by ByteScout at its PDF.co platform can offer a few unique features listed below:
1) Creation and testing of classification rules.
Classification rules can be created in a spreadsheet-like tool. It is handy and easy to manipulate. The process of creation of new classes with rules is done using plain text or regular expressions.
2) Applying rules on folders with PDF documents.
PDF files can be easily sorted by using classification rules. Processing of a whole batch of PDF files can be done quickly with PDF Classifier.
3) Applying rules on scanned documents.
PDF Classifier works in the same way when it comes to scanned documents. They can also be processed in a batch.
4) Saving classification rules as JSON.
Classification rules applied to your PDF documents can be copied as JSON requests and used with PDF.co Web API as well as on-prem API Server.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
