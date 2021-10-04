Arizona Capitol Lit Purple In Recognition Of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Capitol dome will be lit purple tonight in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, reinforcing Arizona’s stance against all forms of domestic violence and commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and survivors.

“Arizona is committed to preventing all forms of domestic abuse, and we will never stop working to support and protect victims and survivors,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This month, the Arizona State Capitol is lit purple as a symbol of support for victims and survivors — and we encourage businesses, families and organizations to join in lighting our state purple. We are also bringing attention to the many resources Arizonans can access at ItCanStop.AZ.gov. My sincere appreciation goes to all the organizations, shelters, nonprofits and more that go above and beyond to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse, and I thank Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family Director Maria Cristina Fuentes for her leadership and dedication to helping those in need all across the state.”

The lighting of the Capitol dome is a component of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family’s (GOYFF) 7th annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Capitol dome will stay lit throughout the month of October. Agencies, businesses and communities are encouraged to light their buildings and homes purple as a symbol of support for victims and survivors.

"The Lighting Arizona Purple campaign creates an opportunity for Arizonans to learn more about domestic violence and show support for victims and the numerous organizations that provide services to survivors," said GOYFF Director Maria Cristina Fuentes. "We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in the continuum of statewide prevention, intervention and victim-centered services that help keep our families and communities safe."

If you are concerned that a friend, family member, coworker or someone you know may be in an abusive relationship, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For more information and to connect with additional state and national resources, visit ItCanStop.AZ.gov.

View the Governor’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation HERE.

