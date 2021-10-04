Join NAMI Tarrant County for its Virtual Event NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher.

Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Tarrant County, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks Tarrant County. This year due to COVID-19, NAMI is continuing its virtual NAMIWalks event. Across the U.S., many local NAMI organizations are joining together on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 to participate in NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope.

Anyone can participate in NAMIWalks Your Way by registering for the event at namiwalks.org/tarrantcounty and picking an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga, or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe. You can decide to join us online virtually or in-person where we are bowling for our mental health activity

NAMIWalks Your Way Tarrant County will be joined by nearly 40 other NAMIWalks and hundreds of thousands of mental health supporters and advocates from across the country. Participants will share their activities on social media by using hashtag #NAMITC #NAMIWalksYourWay and follow NAMI Tarrant County’s program on our event walk page that includes inspiring live streams, mental health facts, and local entertainment.

“It has been more than a year since the pandemic upended our lives with feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, and isolation,” according to FWPD Chief Neil Noakes. “We have all been impacted in some way. Even as we are isolated geographically, we can be united in our common goal of Mental Health for All and ensure no one in our community feels alone.”

To join NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope, visit namiwalks.org/tarrantcounty. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI Tarrant County’s free local mental health programs, resources, and services.

NAMIWalks is supported across the country by National Partners Alkermes, Humana, and Takeda Lundbeck.

NAMI Tarrant County is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join us today it is not too late!

NAMIWalks 2021 Tarrant County- Join us United Day of Hope October 9th