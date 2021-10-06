Fogco and Dorian Drake Announce Strategic Alliance for Fog and Mist System Exports

Dorian Drake and Fogco, announce a strategic alliance for export sales of fog and mist systems to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Fogco offers the most extensive, high quality range of fog and misting systems in the industry, offering us a multitude of opportunities in many channels for our diverse customer base.” — Chris Canellas, Hardware, Lawn & Garden Group Manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake International, Inc. and Fogco Systems, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of fog and mist systems, announce a strategic alliance for export sales to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product sales, logistics, marketing, and customer service in their coverage region.

“Fogco is very pleased to join forces with a global partner of the caliber of Dorian Drake International,” said Fogco VP of Sales and Marketing, Dana Pack. “We view Dorian Drake as the perfect partner to serve our growing international customer base in strategic geographies.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager said, "Fogco offers the most extensive, high quality range of fog and misting systems in the industry, offering us a multitude of opportunities in many channels for our diverse customer base. We are excited about our new partnership with the Fogco team."

Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental group manager added, “we are excited about expanding our product range to include Fogco’s products portfolio. They’re an established and well-known player in creating high-value and high-performance customized systems for various applications relating to odor and dust control, humidification and cooling using fog and misting technologies. We’re eager to jointly develop unique systems to satisfy our customer’s needs.”

About Fogco Systems, Industry-Leading Fog and Mist Systems Manufacturer

With over 30 years of commitment to innovative product development and ongoing customer service, Fogco Environmental is recognized as an industry-leading manufacturer of high quality fogging and misting equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Fogco offers a wide range of permanent and mobile products for indoor and outdoor cooling, humidification, dust suppression, and odor control applications. For more information visit www.FogCo.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.