Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Announces New Online Site
SafetyCutters.net is dedicated to a fast shopping experienceGARDEN GROVE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies today announced the launch of its new online storefront at SafetyCutters.net. The sleek new site is dedicated to safety cutters, utility knives and cut-resistant accessories, and provides an improved user experience to provide the fastest customer-friendly shopping experience possible.
SafetyCutters.net streamlines the buying experience and provides a niche product offering, including safety cutters, utility knives, replacement blades and cut-resistant accessories, such as cut-resistant sleeves and cut-safe protective gloves. Ninety-eight percent of orders ship out in one business day and the company has received over 97% positive feedback on Google.
“Harmony is excited to launch our new, lightning-fast website for knives and safety gear,” said the Founder, Sean Clough. “We have supported businesses through H1N1 (2009), Ebola (2014) and COVID-19 (2020-2021), and work with all size operations. We take pride in the long-lasting relationships we’ve built with customers for more than 15 years.”
One of Harmony’s best sellers is the rescue knife. The CleanTex patented “V” Blade Safety and Rescue Knife made of high-strength aluminum alloy is a valuable tool for all emergency rescues, easily smashing through glass. The high-carbon steel blade also cuts through seat belts easily, as well as 10,000-pound-strength webbing with one stroke. The rescue knife is used by first responders and rescue workers, and features a contoured handle and Dzus Key opener for use in aircraft.
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies has been registered in California since 2006. It has been on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying specialty PPE items such as swabs, wipes, safety gear and disposable apparel. The company is a go-to for those industries in need of guaranteed protection such as laboratories, research centers, biotechnology startups, semiconductor manufacturers and cleanrooms. Harmony’s clients depend on expertise and quality supplies.
The company offers monthly promotions and coupons, where customers can save up to 58% with limited-time deals in its clearance and overstock department. Businesses are welcome to request a quote for wholesale orders.
To receive a special welcoming offer, visit the new storefront and register an email at www.SafetyCutters.net.
For more information about Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies and to see its full product catalog, visit HarmonyCR.com.
