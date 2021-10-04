Henson Group Announces Appointment of New CEO David Fuess
Fuess was previously Global Director of Amazon Web ServicesMIAMI, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henson Group, an Azure Expert MSP and tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that David Fuess has been hired as CEO. He is replacing company founder Greg Henson, who is taking a seat on the board of directors.
Fuess was most recently the Global Director of Amazon Web Services, where he was responsible for worldwide system integrators, managed service providers, distributors and VAR partners. His team of 500 people drove over $13 billion per year through its partner channel business. Fuess was previously CEO of Catapult Systems – a global cloud solutions and managed service provider – and held sales director positions with Avanade and Fujitsu.
“I am excited for this new chapter for Henson Group and look forward to building upon an already-successful business model, working with the exceptional team Greg has assembled and leveraging my experience and networks to take the company to the next level,” said Fuess. “Henson Group is a growing, global company that’s poised to explode. I can’t wait to share my vision for expanding our efforts in securing new business and growing existing business.”
“David is the right leader for Henson Group,” said Greg Henson. “David’s extensive experience at AWS, Avanade and Catapult Systems is a huge asset for us. I’m very excited and advocated for this change, as it allows Henson Group to grow faster while positioning us for our IPO.”
“I’ve known David for several years and he has the proven capabilities and experience to take the Henson Group to the next level,” said David Willis, former Microsoft CVP and a Henson Group board member. “I’m looking forward to seeing David contribute in a significant way to the success of the Henson Group.”
For more information, visit HensonGroup.com.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact - they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here