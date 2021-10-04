A coming-of-age journey with empowering feminist intention by critically acclaimed author and actress Jennifer Lieberman
NOW AN AMAZON.COM NUMBER ONE BESTSELLER!MAPLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Sex, Less City!
Six months after Dana’s first break-up she is single and heartbroken in New York City. At 25 she is a virgin once removed and navigating the Manhattan dating world is daunting. Having only been intimate with one man, Dana feels ashamed of her desires and keeps trying to squash them in order to be a ‘good girl’. With the help of Kelly, her unabashedly promiscuous roommate, Dana embarks on an outrageous adventure of sexual discovery and finds power and confidence while taking charge of her erotic exploration.
“Playwright Lieberman explores themes of partying and sexual awakening in modern New York City in this risqué this ” —BookLife Reviews
“This arousing novel celebrates feminine sexuality through one of the most original adventures of self-discovery written. The primary character – Dana – is surviving her first romantic breakup and the manner in which she not only survives but prospers and grows makes for one of the strongest Chick Lit novels to surface in quite a while. ” —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer
“Because, if you are going to tell the truth, or something of value, you have to be willing to ruffle feathers, and rock boats, even if that means being misunderstood, and Jennifer Lieberman starts off her book with surfing waves …” —Scribble's Worth Book Reviews
About Jennifer:
JENNIFER LIEBERMAN is from Maple, Canada and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from York University in Toronto. She has appeared in over thirty stage productions in Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Europe and Australia; including her Award-Winning solo-show Year of the Slut, which her novel Year of the What? was adapted from. In addition to her performance career, she has penned a number of screen and stage plays; her short films Leash and Details which both screened at the Festival De Cannes' Court Métrage among other international film festivals as well as the wacky web-series Dumpwater Divas. Year of the What? is Lieberman’s first novel.
To request additional review copies or an interview with Jennifer Lieberman, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey@creativeedgepublicity.com / 403.464.6925.
We look forward to the coverage!
Mickey Mikkelson
Creative Edge Publicity
+1 403-464-6925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn