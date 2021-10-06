Texas Woman’ s Tea Launch Empowers Women Farmers in Kenya
New Premium Organic Products Also Support Houston’s Only Infant Food Bank
I am excited about this venture for several reasons. The third is being able to partner with another highly respected woman-owned tea company that is just as passionate about this business as I am.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORGANIC PREMIUM TEAS WITH A MISSION
— Robin Boykin-UENDURE Tea Company CEO
A Houston area business woman's quest to bring two rare and healthy high quality ‘wellness’ teas stateside has led to a powerful alliance between two women CEOs.
Robin Boykin’s UENDURE Tea Company has just launched two organic teas that will ultimately help women farmers in Kenya support themselves and their families. These UENDURE premium teas are grown on an organic farm in Nandi Hills Kenya run by Eldo Tea CEO Caroline Tormoi.
The economic needs of Tormoi’s smallholder (fewer than five acres) women farmers is great. According to the Vienna-based World Poverty Clock, 4.1 million women in Kenya are living below the standard poverty line of $1.90 per day compared to 3.7 million men.
“As a social enterprise in agribusiness that supports farmers, Eldo wants to enable the economic growth of our country. We are working with more than three thousand smallholder farmers to satisfy the highest demands of the most exigent markets,” said Tormoi.
Boykin is pleased that her vision to bring these new teas to Texas and the U.S. is making a difference across two continents. “ I have
long dreamed of having the opportunity to go global with my business, and Africa was an easy choice for several reasons: First, being part of a solution to bring economic support to women farmers in Kenya. Second, sourcing an exotic and healthy tea from an all-organic farm with high standards. And finally, being able to partner with another highly respected woman-owned tea company that is just as passionate about this business as I am.”
Eldo Tea, an award-winning company recognized by the United Nations, is the sole provider of these new products of UENDURE. One is the trending Purple Tea, the other White Tea Golden Tips. Kenya is among the world’s top exporters of tea. Purple Tea has become extremely popular for its rich exotic color and is credited for being the ‘newest’ and healthiest breed of tea leaf.
“ I am always on the lookout for the next best thing for my (UENDURE) tea customers, and the more I learned about Purple Tea with its long list of healthy benefits, I knew it had to be part of our arsenal of 'wellness' teas,” Boykin said.
UENDURE enjoys a reputation of providing only high quality organic teas. It’s also gaining recognition for its commitment to focusing on recycled packaging materials and developing sustainable accessories. The line of sustainable accessories has grown with Boykin’s vision and product line.
About UENDURE Tea Company
Headquartered in Sugar Land Texas, the UENDURE Tea Company was launched in 2016 with just two green teas and two sustainable accessories. Since then, Boykin has built the company to new heights, expanding to 17 popular tea blends described as delicious by her loyal return customers.
In addition to helping support the women farmers of Nandi Hills Kenya, Boykin has spent years as a benefactor to two charities close to home.
The L.I.F.E. Houston program is the city’s only food bank for babies providing formula and other basic care to moms and babies. The local Best Buddies chapter is a highly regarded volunteerism organization.
Tea lovers can find the new purple and white teas as well as the company’s full line of products in time for the holidays at UENDURE.com.
Robin Boykin
UENDURE Tea Company
+1 713-449-3606
support@uendure.com
