Syngas Catalysts Industry Is Projected To See a Surge in Value by 1.7X to Around US$ 1.3 Bn by the End of 2031
Rising Production of Ammonia Synthesis of SNG and Methanol Synthesis of SNG to Propel the Demand for Syngas Catalysts during 2021-2031UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report on syngas catalysts published by Fact.MR, global syngas catalyst production is expected to be 67.1 KT by the end of 2021. In 2020, a decline of 1.5% in market value for syngas catalysts was observed, not meeting the expectations what most producers had anticipated.
Syngas catalysts business research performed by Fact.MR delves into key insights such as current and speculative production capacity, capacity utilization rates of each producer, current and speculative pricing, and price optimization strategy across the value chain, techno-economic analysis of acetone derivatives production, and much more.
The Demand analysis of Syngas Catalysts Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Syngas Catalysts Market across the globe.
Consumption Analysis of Syngas Catalysts from 2016 to 2020 Vs. Market Outlook for 2021 to 2031
According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in the past half-decade, the syngas catalysts market expanded at a CAGR of around 4.4%, which can be attributed to rising demand for syngas in regions such as East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA.
Further, mounting production of ammonia synthesis of SNG and methanol synthesis of SNG is set to drive demand for syngas catalysts at a steady CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Key Highlights from the Insights Report of Syngas Catalysts Market:
• Elaborated scenario of the parent market
• Transformations in the Demand of Syngas Catalysts market dynamics
• Detailed segmentation of the target market.
• Historical, current and forecast of Syngas Catalysts market size based on value and volume
• Latest industry developments and Market trends of Syngas Catalysts
• Competitive analysis of Syngas Catalysts Market
• Strategies adopted by the Syngas Catalysts market players and product developments made
• Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
• Unbiased analysis on market size of Syngas Catalysts
• Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
Key Segments Covered in Syngas Catalysts Industry Research
By Operation
• Coal to SNG
• Reforming
• Steam Reforming
• Others
By Catalyst
• Nickel
• Nickel Oxide
• Others
By Use Case
• Hydrogen Synthesis
• Ammonia Synthesis
• Methanol Synthesis
• SNG Plants
• Biomass Gasification
• Coal Gasification
• Tar Removal
• Fuel Cell
• Gas to Liquids
Why are GCC Countries Being Seen as Lucrative Markets for Syngas Catalysts?
The GCC region includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. These countries have a well-established petrochemical industry, which includes renowned companies such as SABIC and Saudi Aramco.
Constant demand for hydrogen for desulfurization and hydrocracking processes has enabled mounting production of syngas, thus providing major boost to catalyst demand.
Moreover, increased production of petrochemicals has been seen in the region over the past decade, which has provided a positive outlook to catalyst manufacturers. Major use case in GCC countries is projected to be that for the hydrogen synthesis of SNG, thus propelling the catalyst market in the region.
Attributed to these factors, GCC countries are set to provide an absolute $ opportunity of worth US$ 31 Mn through 2031.
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Syngas Catalysts?
Y-O-Y revenue growth for syngas catalysts in 2020 contracted by around 1.4% when compared to 2019. Contraction was mainly attributed to fall in production due to lockdowns and shutdown of manufacturing units.
However, constant demand for fertilizers ensured that the market for syngas catalyst stabilized. With manufacturing units now working full capacity, demand is set to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Competition Landscape
In order to expand their consumer base, syngas catalyst manufacturers are opting for both, organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, partnerships, and collaboration to help them garner more market share.
• In Dec 2020, Johnson Matthey secured a license to develop one of the largest single train methanol plants in the world. Through this, JM tends to expand its footprint in China by supplying catalysts, technology, and commissioning assistance.
• In 2020, Johnson Matthey and ThyssenKrupp renewed a partnership for world class collaboration in ammonia production.
• BASF SE recently signed a deal with Linde focusing on syngas generation in order to tackle the climate issue by promoting clean energy and expanding their cooperation on the process. Linde’s DRYREF technology uses BASF’s SYNSPIRE catalyst and is viable and cost-effective alternative to partial oxidation plants with low H2/CO ratios.
Which Region Provides Syngas Catalyst Manufacturers the Opportunity to Expand their Footprint?
The market of syngas catalysts in East Asia is estimated to be around 30 KT by 2021-end. Additionally, East Asia has shown Y-O-Y growth of 3.4% in 2020, which is projected to gain momentum owing to a well-established syngas catalyst ammonia and syngas catalyst methanol industry in the region.
Additionally, rising interest in alternate fuels such as methanol has propelled demand for SNG as a syngas catalyst, thus enabling manufacturers to penetrate the market targeting end-use industries more effectively.
Moreover, over the years, coal to liquid syngas catalyst and bio-mass to liquid syngas catalyst gasification for the production of cleaner fuels has gained momentum in the region, thus bolstering demand for syngas catalysts. Out of these, biomass gasification of syngas catalysts remained the most attractive segment in the market.
Owing to the above-mentioned factors, syngas catalyst outlook in East Asia is poised to remain positive whilst holding a major share in terms of revenue. Further the Argentina coal to liquid syngas catalyst market over the years has provided stupendous growth opportunity and is projected to continue on the same path for the next ten years.
For Which Use Case Will Syngas Catalysts Garner Highest Demand?
Holding around 49% revenue share in 2020, ammonia synthesis is poised to dominate in terms of use case. This is mainly attributed to high demand for catalysts for ammonia production from countries such as China and India.
Ammonia is mainly used for fertilizer production, demand for which is high form these two agricultural countries. Around 41% of global ammonia production happens in China and India, which calls for constant supply of catalyst for syngas production. This has opened an opportunity for the natural syngas catalysts market in the region.
Owing to these positive trends, ammonia synthesis use case is set to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 300 Mn over the next decade. Meanwhile, increased use cases will also drive consumption till 55 KT by 2031-end.
Further use of syngas for fuel cell application is also poised to provide high incremental $ opportunity in the market.
Which Operation Type is Set to Drive Demand for Syngas Catalysts?
Reforming operations for syngas production is set to dominate operations globally. This is mainly attributed to the flexibility of operation for varied use cases such as ammonia synthesis, methanol synthesis, hydrogen synthesis, and many more.
Moreover, efficiency of the reforming process when compared to the partial oxidation method is high, and is thus is preferred by industries for syngas production.
Owing to these factors the syngas catalyst hole cylinder market for reforming operations is set to dominate by holding around 61% share among other operations.
Also, steam reforming is poised to be the second-most lucrative operation type and is likely to touch the US$ 300 Mn mark by 2031. Moreover, operations are also projected to dominate the Germany syngas & derivatives market along with the Italy bio-syngas market in the forecast period.
