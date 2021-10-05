Meritor Joins the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new member Meritor, Inc., a leader in drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for the commercial and industrial vehicle markets.
The addition of Meritor augments the Auto-ISAC’s continued expansion of commercial vehicle specialists and supplements the information pool available to its diverse membership. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote collaboration between technology developers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity.
“The Auto-ISAC looks forward to leveraging Meritor’s 100 plus years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry. Especially informative for our membership will be Meritor’s leadership in developing electrified drivetrains which, when combined with other member’s experiences, will go a long way in supporting automotive cybersecurity,” said Kevin Tierney, Vice President Global Cybersecurity, General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.
Bridget Kravchenko, Senior Director and Chief Information Security Officer at Meritor, said, "We are pleased to join the Auto ISAC to further industry collaboration on this important automotive cybersecurity. This strategic partnership supports industry-wide efforts to identify cybersecurity risks and best practices in the evolving technological marketplace.”
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light and heavy-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include suppliers, commercial fleets and carriers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2021 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 13-14, 2021, hosted by General Motors in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2021 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit and follow us @autoisac.
# # #
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.
Media Contacts:
Meritor
Krista Sohm
(248) 435-7115
krista.sohm@meritor.com
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn