Art Opening Event: WomenTM, A Pop-up Exhibition By Kaley Weil
Join us for a powerful, rebellious exploration into the complexities of femininity, sexuality and American consumer culture.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming L.A. based artist, Kaley Weil opens her pop-up exhibition, WomenTM, on Saturday, October 16th between 6 - 10 PM. For one day only, this unique pop up will feature a collection of 13 original paintings and installations and will be located at the Brentwood Town Centre, 13050 San Vicente Boulevard @ 26th Street, Suite 101. Los Angeles, California, 90049.
In the current social media era, the sexual liberation of women has launched into a new frontier. This movement of empowerment is in stark contrast to the regressive and oppressive legislation targeting women that is being passed in the United States, most recently in Texas.
WomenTM strives to expose this tension between objectification and empowerment, challenging the existing power structures that perpetuate the oppression of women. By embracing traditionally objectified bodies and granting them novel authority, WomenTM recontextualizes and reclaims the sexualized female form, supporting the sexual liberation of this generation of women and reaffirming the essence of modern feminism: individual choice.
Weil is a feminist artist with a particular focus on the female body, working with a range of mediums and materials to create an immersive and accessible experience for her audience, including painting, printmaking, sculpture and installation.
Weil’s artwork has been featured in multiple short films and music videos, as well as two group exhibitions curated by Brendan Fernandez. In addition to traditional fine arts, Weil frequently explores the intersection between art and fashion, designing custom, hand-painted jackets, shoes and bags and producing her own line of hand made feminist, street style sweatshirts.
WomenTM opens Saturday, October 16, 2021 between 6 PM - 10 PM
The show will be located at 13050 San Vicente Boulevard @ 26th Street Suite 101. Los Angeles, California, 90049
To RSVP, please visit: https://www.kweil.art/rsvp
More information: www.kweil.art
Email: kaley@kweil.art
Instagram: @kweil.art
Kaley Weil
Kweil.art
Kaley@kweil.art