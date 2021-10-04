$26.4M American Rescue Plan Investment in Wilmington Housing

Funding will accelerate building in Riverside development, nearly 350 homes in two years

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor Hall-Long, and members of Delaware’s congressional delegation joined community leaders at REACH Riverside on Monday to announce $26.4 million in housing funding for the purpose-built community in northeast Wilmington. The announcement will accelerate the development of 350 affordable homes to completion in just two years.

The investment is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

“This purpose-built community will accelerate the development of safe, affordable housing for hundreds of Delaware families, and help rebuild a Wilmington community that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis. That’s exactly how these American Rescue Plan funds are meant to be used,” said Governor Carney. “The Riverside redevelopment will support a mix of housing options for city residents, as well as providing wraparound social services in the community. Thank you to the WRK Group for their commitment to our City, and to members of our federal delegation and President Biden for providing these important resources through the American Rescue Plan Act.”

“Your zip code should not determine your ability to have a high-quality, safe, affordable home,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “Economic, physical, and emotional well-being are all linked to a stable home. These ARPA funds combined with the public-private partnerships provide a once in a generational opportunity for us to make a real difference and deliver meaningful investments for Delaware’s families.”

“Today’s announcement will not only speed up the redevelopment of Riverside, it will transform generations of families that call Riverside home,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “This $26.4 million in funding to help redevelop this community is from the American Rescue Plan Act, a bill that your Congressional Delegation fought hard to see across the finish line. I am so proud we are using these federal dollars to support our communities most in need, and most hard hit by the pandemic.”

“Safe, sanitary, and affordable housing is the foundation on which you can build a life, a family, and a strong community,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “Today’s announcement that $26.4 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used to accelerate the construction of housing in the Riverside neighborhood is a testament to the Governor and General Assembly’s understanding of the importance of affordable housing. I’m proud to work with our local, state, and federal partners on this historic investment.”

“Delaware is so fortunate to have Logan Herring and REACH Riverside at the helm of the redevelopment of the Riverside neighborhood in Wilmington,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. “ This $26.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, which your federal delegation voted to pass in March of this year, will allow for REACH Riverside to continue its critical work of providing safe, affordable public housing to Delawareans. Despite the challenges brought on by the Hurricane Ida last month, Riverside remains a place of opportunity and hope, and I am proud to play a part in helping this neighborhood become a more safe and vibrant one.”

“The WRK Group (The Warehouse, REACH Riverside, and Kingswood Community Center) is so grateful for the generous investment in the Riverside community,” said Logan Herring, CEO of the WRK Group. “The Riverside neighborhood is a real example of the impact of systemic racism and poverty in a local community. The Riverside neighborhood was originally built to create an affordable neighborhood for White veterans returning from World War II. The GI bill, which gave many returning veterans the opportunity to obtain a mortgage, home, and in time, the development of generational wealth, didn’t necessarily extend to returning Black veterans. Decades later, the effects of the flawed GI Bill and other contributing factors to systemic racism, such as mass incarceration, are widely felt by today’s residents. Governor Carney’s announcement of ARPA funds being invested into our community, is a welcomed one and illustrates Delaware’s ongoing commitment to empowering a traditionally underserved community. On behalf of The WRK Group and Riverside, thank you.”

“As a family-owned business based in Wilmington, DiSabatino Construction is thrilled by the historic investment of these funds into the Riverside community,” said Larry DiSabatino, President, DiSabatino Construction. “Building affordable housing in Wilmington has been a vital part of the DiSabatino family businesses for five generations now. We are proud to be a partner in providing our fellow community members a safe, beautiful, and affordable place to call home. We are thrilled to be working with The WRK Group on phase one of the project as the construction manager.”

“Pennrose would like to congratulate our partners in the Riverside Redevelopment for the substantial investment announced by Governor Carney and Lt. Governor Hall-Long,” said Ryan Bailey, Senior Developer at Pennrose. “We are honored to partner with The WRK Group and Wilmington Housing Authority to develop a brand-new residential community for Riverside. Thank you, Governor Carney, for your investment in this well-deserved initiative.”

Click here to view photos from today’s announcement.

