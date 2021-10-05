Franchise Business Review Reveals Most Profitable Franchises
50 Franchise Companies Identified in Independent Survey of Franchise Owners as Stand Outs for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction
Many franchise owners are doing quite well with many of them pulling in six-figure incomes after only a few years in business.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Most Profitable Franchises of 2021.
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify the companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 200 franchise brands, representing nearly 30,000 franchise owners. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, and the franchisee community.
The selection criteria eliminated brands with a minimum startup capital requirement over $250,000 to focus on highly profitable franchise opportunities that are more financially attainable to the average franchise candidate. Other criteria included average owner incomes and franchise owner satisfaction. All brands on the list have at least 25% of their franchise owners earning annual incomes of $150,000 or higher and ranked above benchmark for franchisee satisfaction.
Key findings from Franchise Business Review’s research include:
-- The average annual income of franchise owners is $107,119
-- The average annual income of franchise owners beyond the first two years (considered the startup period) is $118,792
-- The average annual income of franchise owners who own 2-4 franchise units is
$132,408
-- The average annual income of franchise owners who own 5+ units is $204,807
The data also shows that franchisees from the 50 Most Profitable Franchise brands rate their satisfaction with their overall financial performance 19% higher than brands not on the list, and 9 out of 10 (90%) would “Recommend their franchise to others.”
“People enter franchising for many reasons, but the most popular one is that they want to own their own business without taking on the hassles and risks of having to start it from scratch. But the truth is anyone who buys a franchise also wants to be assured of making a decent living, and our research proves that many franchise owners are doing quite well with many of them pulling in six-figure incomes after only a few years in business,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.
The complete list of the Most Profitable Franchises is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/most-profitable-franchises/
Research on the Top Franchises for 2022 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
