Iowa Supreme Court Statement Encouraging Pro Bono Services and Cady Day of Service

This year, as The Iowa State Bar Association celebrates Pro Bono Month and the legacy of the late Chief Justice Mark Cady, Chief Justice Christensen, on behalf of the Iowa Supreme Court, is encouraging attorneys to pledge to provide at least 22 hours of pro bono service in 2022. You can read Chief Justice Christensen’s letter to Iowa attorneys in full here.

The American Bar Association has designated October as Pro Bono Month and The Iowa State Bar Association, the Polk County Bar Association, the legal service providers to the indigent, and other organizations have worked diligently to form an efficient and equitable system to meet the challenge.

Lawyers wishing to make the pledge can do so on the Cady Day of Service Website. Registration forms completed on this website will be provided to the Iowa Legal Aid Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Polk County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project (for attorneys practicing in Polk County). Attorneys will be able to select the areas in which to volunteer and when to volunteer. Lawyers in government or corporate practice may serve on special panels. Professional liability insurance will be provided through the VLP programs at no cost to participating attorneys.