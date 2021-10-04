State Law Library to host exhibit commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment
In October, the Minnesota State Law Library in St. Paul will host a traveling exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The exhibit, “100 Years After the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future,” will be available for free, self-guided tours at the Minnesota State Law Library from Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 15, 2021. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The ABA Standing Committee on the Law Library of Congress created the 19th Amendment traveling exhibit, and the exhibit will have traveled to over one hundred venues across the country, including at law schools, state capitols and courthouses, when it concludes. The six-banner exhibit features historic photos and artifacts and details the story of the battle for ratification and outlines the challenges that remain. The exhibit was recently awarded a 2019 GDUSA American Graphic Design Award. The exhibit at the Minnesota State Law Library is the only available viewing in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Law Library is located on the ground floor of the Minnesota Judicial Center at 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in St. Paul. The Library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.