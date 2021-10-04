Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Remarks on the Debt Limit

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden’s remarks on the urgent need for Republicans to work with Democrats to address the debt limit:

"As President Biden made clear this morning, a potential default on our nation’s debt would be an entirely preventable economic crisis.  House Democrats have twice already voted to suspend the debt limit, and Senate Democrats are ready to do the same.  Last week, House and Senate Republicans voted to allow our country to default, proving yet again that they care more about scoring political points than protecting the full faith and credit of the United States and the economic security of millions of Americans.   “Preventing a Senate vote on this critical legislation puts our economic recovery in jeopardy.  Americans across the country will suffer the consequences of Republican obstructionism if the United States defaults on its obligations by refusing to pay for what it has already bought.  I call on Leader McConnell to allow a vote on cloture without delay so that Democrats can suspend the debt limit and prevent economic catastrophe.”  

