Washington State Broadband Office – Digital Navigator Grant Program

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing Digital Navigator services to communities statewide. Digital Navigators provide technical assistance and expertise in connectivity, devices, and the digital skills to use them. Digital Navigator services, devices, and subscriptions must involve one-on-one culturally literate assistance for people with limited access to services including individuals seeking work, families supporting students, English language learners, people experiencing poverty, senior citizens, and Medicaid recipients.

Desired deliverables include, but will not be limited to:

  • Digital literacy skills training, including technical skills and support across a broad spectrum of devices, platforms, and applications.
  • A Digital Navigator Hotline that community members can call during standard business hours for assistance or to schedule an appointment with a Digital Navigator;

The WSBO anticipates awarding grants ranging between $500,000 and $2,000,000 per proposal.

RFP NO. WSBO 21-003

Proposals due: October 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM

Download RFP (PDF)

Contact: Devin Gombosky

Email: devin.gombosky@commerce.wa.gov

Learn more and apply here

